Ranking the Success of Saved Shows: ‘Lucifer,’ ‘B99,’ ‘Manifest’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
Saved Shows Successes Lucifer Brooklyn Nine Nine One Day at a Time
John P. Fleenor/Netflix; John P. Fleenor/NBC; Pop TV

Most of the time, when a network cancels a show, that’s it. But a few times, another network or a streaming service swoops in and resurrects it.

Such has been the case with popular series in recent years, to varying degrees of success. Some have only returned in order to wrap up storylines. Others have gone to air multiple seasons at a new home.

With Lucifer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Last Man Standing all examples of the latter — and all with end dates in 2021 — we’re taking a look at the success of saved shows.

Scroll down to see these series ranked from least to most successful. (We’ve taken into account factors including ratings, when applicable, and number of seasons ordered after being saved.)

Designated Survivor saved
Netflix

Designated Survivor

Saved by: Netflix

Status: Canceled

Netflix saved the drama when ABC canceled it after two seasons—but only for one more season (released on June 7, 2019). The streaming service canceled it a month and a half later.

Josh Dallas as Ben, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela in Manifest
Peter Kramer/NBC

Manifest

Saved by: Netflix

Status: Picked up for a final season

NBC canceled the drama about a missing plane returning after three seasons. Netflix saved it, for only one season of 20 episodes.

DSCF5518.RAF
CMT

Nashville

Saved by: CMT

Ratings: Its ratings steadily decreased in its time on ABC, and only 876,000 tuned in for the series finale on CMT.

Status: Canceled

The country music series originally aired on ABC, but the network canceled it after four seasons. CMT then saved it for two more, and its series finale aired on July 26, 2018.

Timeless - Season 2
Darren Michaels/Sony/NBC

Timeless

Saved by: NBC (twice)

Ratings: Despite a passionate fanbase, the series didn’t draw in too many viewers. Season 2 averaged 2.5 million with a 0.6 rating, and the series finale nearly matched those numbers (3.22 million viewers and a 0.6 rating).

Status: Canceled

NBC canceled Timeless after one season, only to reverse that decision two days later. Then, fans campaigned when the series was canceled (again) after its second season, and the network brought it back for a two-hour movie to wrap things up.

One Day at a Time Saved Pop
Pop TV

One Day at a Time

Saved by: Pop TV

Ratings: 607,000 watched the Season 4 premiere across Pop TV, TV Land, and Logo.

Status: Canceled

Netflix canceled the comedy after three seasons, but Pop TV saved it. While waiting for production to resume on the fourth season, fans were treated to an animated special before Pop TV also axed it.

Cougar Town saved
ABC

Cougar Town

Saved by: TBS

Ratings: The series saw a steady decrease in both viewers and its rating over its six seasons, and it ended its run with 1.24 million tuning in and a 0.5 rating.

Status: Canceled

ABC canceled the Courteney Cox-led comedy after Season 3. TBS then saved it, and three more seasons aired. It ended on March 31, 2015.

The Expanse - Season 3
Rafy/Syfy

The Expanse

Saved by: Amazon

Status: Renewed for a sixth and final season

Syfy canceled the drama after three seasons, but fans campaigned and Amazon picked it up for a fourth season (released in December 2019). A fifth premiered in December 2020, and a sixth (and final) is still to come.

Mindy Kaling The Mindy Project Season 3
Isabella Vosmikova/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

The Mindy Project

Saved by: Hulu

Status: Canceled

The Mindy Kaling-led comedy was canceled after three seasons at Fox, but Hulu picked it up for three more. The series finale was released on November 14, 2017.

Lucifer saved
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Lucifer

Saved by: Netflix

Status: Renewed for a sixth and final season

After Fox canceled the drama at the end of Season 3, fans campaigned for it to be saved, and it was, by the streaming service. The fifth season—with the first part dropping on August 21—was supposed to be it, but Netflix, Warner Bros., and those involved got on board for a sixth and final one.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6
John P. Fleenor/NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Saved by: NBC

Ratings: Its first season on its new network averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers. That grew to a 3.1 and 6.4 million after 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing, the biggest digital percentage for an NBC series that season.

Status: Renewed for an eighth and final season

Fox canceled the comedy after five seasons, but NBC picked it up for its sixth—and then renewed it for an eighth (now final) before the seventh even premiered.

Last Man Standing saved
Michael Becker/FOX

Last Man Standing

Saved by: Fox

Ratings:In averages more than eight million multi-platform viewers and is FOX’s most-watched comedy.

Status: Canceled

ABC canceled the Tim Allen-led comedy after six seasons, despite doing well on Friday nights. Fox saved it, and it aired three more seasons before ending in May 2021.

