Ranking the Success of Saved Shows: ‘Lucifer,’ ‘B99,’ ‘Manifest’ & More

Most of the time, when a network cancels a show, that’s it. But a few times, another network or a streaming service swoops in and resurrects it.

Such has been the case with popular series in recent years, to varying degrees of success. Some have only returned in order to wrap up storylines. Others have gone to air multiple seasons at a new home.

With Lucifer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Last Man Standing all examples of the latter — and all with end dates in 2021 — we’re taking a look at the success of saved shows.

Scroll down to see these series ranked from least to most successful. (We’ve taken into account factors including ratings, when applicable, and number of seasons ordered after being saved.)