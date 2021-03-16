‘Lucifer’ Showrunner Teases ‘All the Emotions’ During Final Table Read

Lucifans are still waiting for the second part of the penultimate season — which was supposed to be the final one, until Netflix renewed it for a sixth — but the end is already nigh for production on the series.

“Just had the final table read of #Lucifer ever,” showrunner Joe Henderson shared on Twitter on March 15. “All the emotions. Love this incredible family. Since I can’t share a picture of it for spoiler reasons, here is the first table read (after the pilot). We’ve come a long way.” Check out that photo below.

Series star Lesley-Ann Brandt (who plays the demon Maze) retweeted his post and added a crying emoji and heart.

This comes as the cast has been sharing photos, videos, and teases of their “last scenes” in certain locations or with certain costars.

On March 9, D.B. Woodside (who plays the angel Amenadiel) wrote on Instagram he was in “the final week of my last scenes with my brother,” referring to Tom Ellis and his character, Lucifer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DB Woodside (@dbwofficial)

On March 11, Woodside shared on Twitter that he’d done his “last scene with my brother. @tomellis17 … and I can not stop crying. Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.”

Last scene with my brother. @tomellis17 … and I can not stop crying. Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate. ❤️😘 — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) March 12, 2021

Ellis retweeted his post and added his own message for his costar. “I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years….I enjoyed every minute of it,” he wrote. “Thank you for being such a force and such a friend…you are the real deal.”

I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years….I enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you for being such a force and such a friend…you are the real deal. ❤️😈 https://t.co/DPvzUuwloe — tom ellis (@tomellis17) March 12, 2021

And a fan shared an Instagram story Aimee Garcia (who plays forensic scientist Ella) revealing she’d filmed her character’s “last scene ever in her lab.”

Ella’s last scene in the lab and maybe on the show since she says goodbye to Kevin. I can’t thank @Aimee_Garcia enough for all of the bts she’s given us. My heart. ❤️❤️ 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/Yn462HjXK8 — Lev ✨ (@neuralcluster) March 11, 2021

Lucifer‘s sixth season is the third one to be its final. The drama aired three seasons on Fox before it was canceled. Netflix then saved it, and Season 5 was supposed to be its last — until all the pieces fell into place (including Ellis signing on) for a sixth.

Lucifer, Season 5 Part 2, Coming Soon, Netflix