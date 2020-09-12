DC FanDome: 'Lucifer's Showrunners Treat Fans to a Season 4 Gag Reel (VIDEO)

If you're missing Lucifer, you're not alone but thankfully fans were treated to some exciting tidbits during the show's DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse panel on Saturday.

See Also 10 Burning Questions for 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 From that shocking arrival in the midseason finale to an important step for Deckerstar, we need answers.

During a discussion moderated by director Sherwin Shilati, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson unveiled some devilishly good bloopers from a never-before-seen Season 4 gag reel. The treat comes just weeks after Season 5A debuted on Netflix, Lucifer's most current home following a three-season run on Fox.

Despite beliefs that Season 5 would be the show's last, viewers were pleased to see the series earn a last minute renewal at Netflix for Season 6, which Modrovich and Henderson assured fans by revealing it is currently in the works. While they await the next batch of Season 5 episodes, there's plenty of giggles to be had.

Check out the bloopers and gags featuring series favorites including Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Aimee Garcia, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and more. Whether its unruly animals, blunders remembering lines or moments of pure silliness, these clips won't disappoint.

Plus, stay tuned for more news from the DC FanDome event and stream Lucifer on Netflix now.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lucifer, Seasons 1-5A, Streaming now, Netflix