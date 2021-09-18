Best Lines of the Week (September 10-16): ‘The Story of New York Is Gross’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Terry Crews as Terry in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC

We’re plunging head-first into the beginnings of new Fall television, which is already filled with plenty of quick-witted jokes and exciting premises. But at the same time, we’ve also said goodbye to a fan-favorite comedy.

New series like Only Murders in the Building and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. bring new plots and intriguingly specific locations to the table. On the comedy side, Ted Lasso continues to both tug at the heart and keep us amused, while Brooklyn 99 brought about its last laugh in its series finale.

Ask Matt: 'Jeopardy!'s New Game PlanSee Also

Ask Matt: 'Jeopardy!'s New Game Plan

Plus, thoughts on 'America's Got Talent's winner, questions on 'Clarice's fate, and more.

Scroll down for all of our favorites this week!

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“How was the chillin’ in Washington Square Park? Was it, like, so chill? Did you chill it up so hard?”

— Charles (Steve Martin) hysterically confronts Mabel (Selena Gomez) when discovering she lied about her location.

Wanda Sykes as Shuli in The Other Two
HBO Max

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cary: “Who are you?”

Shuli: “I cannot tell you who I am.”

Cary: “Why not?”

Shuli: “Because I farted and I’m embarrassed.”

— Shuli (Wanda Sykes) tries to disguise her identity in the bathroom stall next to Cary (Drew Tarver) so she can tell him he’s being used by another actor for publicity.

Terry Crews as Terry in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

“The story of New York is gross.”

— Terry (Terry Crews) after hearing Jake (Andy Samberg) reduce the history of New York to a bag of bar brawl teeth

Tony Stark in What If
Disney+

What If…? (Disney+)

“Heroes are not born. They are forged in darkness, shaped in battle, defined by sacrifice.”

The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) describes Tony Stark’s journey as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Melissa McCarthy as Frances in Nine Perfect Strangers
Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Frances: “I’m just feeling very odd. And I don’t mean just high. I mean like very, very weird in a new kind of way. Is that just me?”

Jessica: “Yesterday I was on all fours looking for my nose.”

— Frances (Melissa McCarthy) and Jessica (Samara Weaving) discuss their experiences on hallucinogenic drugs.

Roy and Phoebe in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Phoebe: “Maybe we can stop swearing together.”

Roy: “F**k you.”

— Roy (Brett Goldstein) and his niece Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield) after she gets in trouble for swearing at school.

Tom Ellis as Lucifer in Lucifer
Netflix

Lucifer (Netflix)

Random man: “Hey, Daddy.”

Lucifer: “That’s where you are wrong buddy boy. I’m here to prove that I am no one’s daddy”

— Lucifer (Tom Ellis) comically responds to a flirtatious greeting while on a mission to prove he is not Rory’s (Brianna Hildebrand) father.

Daniel Cusimano in The Circle
Netflix

The Circle (Netflix)

“Jay-Z, Eminem, I’m coming for your career, bitch.”

— Daniel Cusimano to himself before competing in a rap battle

Steph and Lahela in Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Disney+
Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

“Sorry I’m late. My mom has a date tonight so we were waxing her legs. She must really like him, ‘cause we did both sides.”

— Steph (Emma Meisel) as she climbs into Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) window

Kendal and her creation on Nailed It! on Netflix
Netflix

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Kendal: “It looks like a parakeet.”

Nicole: “We asked you to make a parrot…”

Kendal: “Oh. They’re the same thing.”

– Contestant Kendal and host Nicole Byer after the former reveals her creation

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Lucifer

Nailed It!

Nine Perfect Strangers

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Circle

The Other Two

What If...?