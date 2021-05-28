‘Lucifer’ Stages a Messy, Awkward & Fun Family Dinner in the Season 5B Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 5 Episode 9 “Family Dinner.”]

God (Dennis Haysbert) has come to Earth on Lucifer, and his first order of business is quite simple: bring the family together for dinner. What ensues is a messy, entertaining gathering during which Linda (Rachael Harris) shines as the only human present, God lets his wrath be known, and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) asks a question every child wants an affirmative answer to from a parent.

There is, of course, also a case, one that Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) tries to use to get to the heart of the devil’s problems — especially as she worries it has to do with her “I love you” and his lack of response (so far) — but it’s overshadowed by the dysfunctional family of the celestial variety.

He’s Just Like Any Other Dad

Lucifer, Michael (Ellis), and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) react exactly as expected when facing their father: Michael blames the others, Lucifer scoffs at being blamed again, and Amenadiel blames himself. “I just want my sons to get along,” God laments. Is that too much to ask? Yes, with this family.

When Chloe tracks down Lucifer, he begins complaining about people telling him what to do, referring to his father, but she thinks he’s talking about her pushing him on the topic of love. She’ll give him space, she says, walking away before he can explain.

Meanwhile, Linda and Amenadiel have a new houseguest — God — who quite likes being Charlie’s grandfather. In fact, “you can poke all you want,” God tells Linda, who’s adjusting to him actually being there. “I’m eternally grateful to you for this beautiful grandson.” (And that grandson of his is mortal, he confirms to Amenadiel. There’s no changing that, even as the angel offers to become mortal in his place.) He also knows just what his family needs: a dinner.

God tries to talk to Lucifer, who gives a “hard pass” at the invite for the “absurd” and “torturous” dinner. “I’ve already done my time in hell, remember?” he reminds his father. Amenadiel even makes a bid to try to convince his brother. Yes, God has been careless in the past and distant, even a “real ass,” but he’s still their father. It doesn’t work. What does is hearing a father confess to murdering his son (though, as it turns out later, he only did so thinking one of his other children had committed the crime).

Linda initially plans to skip the festivities, but God insists she join them; being Charlie’s mother makes her family. And so she gets a front seat to Lucifer and Michael’s continued bickering, Lucifer pointing out God let Amenadiel think he was being punished, and the question of hell not needing a warden anymore.

To Michael, his twin got his own kingdom as a reward for his bad behavior. “Is that how you see it? Being forced to torture souls for hundreds of thousands of years was an atta boy?” Lucifer asks. “Sure, I was king of hell, but I was still in hell.” Michael retorts that he’s spent his life in hell as well: “sharing a face with you.” It’s at this point that God has enough and bellows, “Children!” before the lights go out and it begins storming. Ah, yes, some good ol’ wrath. “All I wanted was a nice family dinner,” God bemoans.

But this is all normal, Linda notes: three sons who want their father’s love and don’t feel like they’re getting it. Lucifer disagrees; he just wants God to admit he’s a bad father. But he does also have one simple question: “Do you love us?”

“If I have to tell you, then I really have failed,” God replies, and Lucifer takes that as a “no.” In his eyes, their father will never love them because he’s incapable of love.

Heartbreak Central

Chloe finds Lucifer at the end of the episode to apologize for trying to rush him into dealing with his issues by drawing parallels between his emotions and the case. “You have been nothing but wonderful, and you deserve to hear those three words back, but the truth is, I’ll never be able to say them to you,” he confesses. “I’ve realized that I am my father’s son and as depressing as that is, it explains so much. But it also means like him, I am incapable of love.”

And because she knows him, “you know I always tell the truth,” he continues. “Chloe, I am so sorry. But if I ever said those three words to you, it would be a lie.” It’s heartbreaking all around.

A Demon with a Soul … Maybe?

With God on Earth, Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt) approaches him about getting what she wants: a soul. “Why do you want one?” he asks the demon. “Because everyone has one except me,” she explains. “It’s why I can’t connect, why I’m so alone.” But in his mind, she’s “perfect just the way [she is]” and he “can’t” help her.

That’s not what she wants to hear, and she commiserates with Michael after God has banished him back to Heaven. While he hasn’t gotten what he wants just yet, “doesn’t mean I won’t,” he says ominously. “It ain’t over ’til it’s over. For either of us.”

And because Linda’s reaction to God is priceless, we’ve rounded up her best quotes about him in the Season 5B premiere:

“Do you need a drink? Water? Wine? Is it all the same to you?”

Grace at dinner: “I’d like to thank God. I’m used to you being up there. Thank you, God, for this food and the company and oceans and napkins and shoes and life…”

Praising the dinner: “Oh my God, I mean, you.”

“Chicken. I get it. It’s your favorite. That’s why everything tastes like chicken.”

