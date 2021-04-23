What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in May 2021
Netflix’s May programming slate is proving to be an eventful one with plenty of premieres and returns to cater to every taste.
Luciferand The Kominsky Method bid farewell with the arrival of their final seasons and Master of None is making a comeback after four years. Jupiter’s Legacy makes its debut along with Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2. And don’t miss Part 2 of Selena: The Serieswhich arrives at the beginning of the month.
Below, catch the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streamer in May.
Available This Month on Netflix:
May TBA
AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
HALSTON — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mad for Each Other — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Racket Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone — NETFLIX FILM
Monster — NETFLIX FILM
May 8
Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12
Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM
How on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 27
Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
Eden — NETFLIX ANIME
Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving This Month:
Hoarders: Season 10
War Horse
Hangman
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Quartet
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Trumbo
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…