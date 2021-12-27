21 Shows We Lost in 2021
There’s something for everyone in the Superstore that is the television landscape, whether you’re an elder in your Home & Family or a TV viewer from a Generation that’s Younger.
But the economics of showbiz Pose a threat to even the most beloved TV series. And the number of shows that ended this year—or were canceled by Shameless network execs—has all of us TV buffs feeling a little Insecure.
OK, we’re out of wordplay, so let’s just round up 21 of the TV shows that ended (or are ending) in 2021. At least we’ll always have reruns, right?