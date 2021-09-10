‘Lucifer’ Drops a Major Bombshell for Deckerstar (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6, Episode 4 “Pin the Tail on the Daddy.”]

“I can’t wait to watch the rerun on Jerry Springer,” Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) quips as Lucifer (Tom Ellis) searches for answers after an angel showed up at his penthouse claiming to be his daughter. And to think — she says that before she has the entire story.

Picking up where “Yabba Dabba Do Me” left off, Lucifer continues to insist Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) can’t be his daughter (whom he apparently abandoned before her birth) but there does seem to be something when he looks into her eyes. Still, he refuses to believe it’s possible. But he does plan to clear up the misunderstanding before he and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) start their new heavenly positions.

His brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) takes Rory’s presence to mean that maybe baby Charlie will become an angel one day and helps Lucifer remember that the timing might actually line up. After all, he did participate in a Super Bowl orgy about 20 years ago, even if he despised the decade (“Who wants to visit the ’90s? Frosted tips, dial-up, Creed.”). All he needs to do is track down the women he had sex with then who had daughters nine months later … with a sketch of an angel (below).

“Thank Me, I’m not the dad,” Lucifer proclaims each time after he crosses names off his list. But it’s while he’s in Seattle, where the woman propositions him, that Chloe tracks him down, worried since the last time he ran off like this, he got married in Las Vegas. That’s when he tells her about the girl, but it’s not until they’re tracking down the runaway daughter of the fourth woman on his list that he lets it slip she’s an angel … and about Dan (Kevin Alejandro) being back on Earth.

Chloe worries he might have feelings for that fourth woman, only to realize after seeing how worried and scared Lucifer is for the missing girl that he thinks she might be his daughter. Whatever happens, they’ll figure it out together, she promises, leaving him to follow the trail on his own. “I may not be certain of a lot right now, but one thing is for sure: I have never loved anyone the way I love you, Chloe Decker,” he declares before they part ways.

It turns out this girl isn’t his daughter; she’s with her biological father, who knew who she was the moment he looked in her eyes. That’s when Lucifer realizes that the angel is his daughter, but by then, he doesn’t know how to find her. However, as Dan has learned as a ghost no one can see or hear except for angels and demons (and Maze has a fun time messing with him by pretending she can’t), it’s important to take advantage of the time you have with kids before it all goes away.

Seeing Chloe and their daughter and not being able to hug them was worse than Hell, he admits. Dan now knows why Lucifer hadn’t brought him up to Earth before. (As for what Dan’s future holds, he needs to figure out what guilt is keeping him from moving on; now that he’s on Earth, Lucifer can’t fly him back to Hell and can’t take him to Heaven either.)

But where is Rory? She goes to visit Chloe and hugs her with “Hi, Mom.” “Mom?” Chloe asks in shock. Lucifer and Chloe have a daughter?!

