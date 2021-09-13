‘Lucifer’: Our 5 Favorite Musical Performances

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, September 14.

It’s fitting that you can’t spell “sing” without “sin,” because the musical moments Lucifer has incorporated over the years have always been more fun than should be allowed.

Here’s a rundown of some of the hottest bits that have kept our impure thoughts thumping.

“Sinner Man”

Tom Ellis’ LUX performance of the Nina Simone standard in Season 1 was the first time we suspected that he could literally do it all.

“All Along the Watchtower”

The second-season premiere’s final moments introduced Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) just as Ellis wrapped a scorching cover of the Bob Dylan song, which was popularized by Jimi Hendrix.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“I’m Alright”

After finally forgiving himself for humanity’s failings, Lucifer lets loose in this cheeky dance sequence set to Kenny Loggins’ toe-tapper during Season 4.

“No Scrubs/Bad to the Bone”

Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Ella’s (Aimee Garcia) TLC–George Thorogood mashup from Season 5’s musical episode, “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam”? Heaven help us.

“Just the Two of Us”

Exec producer Joe Henderson sings the praises of Linda (Rachael Harris) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) serenading baby Charlie to the Bill Withers ditty in the musical ep. “That has become my favorite,” he confesses. “I just love that sequence.”

Lucifer, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Netflix