‘Lucifer’ Season 6 First Look: [Spoiler] Returns, Maze & Eve, and Love for Ella? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Tom Ellis Lucifer Season 6 Episode 6
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

We’re still about a month and a half out from Lucifer Season 6 dropping on Netflix (September 10), but we already have a taste of what to expect, thanks to the first photos.

As revealed at the [email protected] panel, just because Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is now God doesn’t mean he won’t still be solving crimes, which you can glimpse in the images. But Chloe Decker (Lauren German) isn’t the only detective at his side; Carol Corbett (Scott Porter) is as well, in quite the tense situation. But hey, at least that means there’s hope for forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia). After all, before his death, Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) had wanted to set them up…and it looks like there’s more to come after they met at his funeral.

“What are the chances [Corbett] would also be a serial killer?” executive producer Ildy Modrovich asked during the panel. “Very, very slim, right?” (Ella has seemingly been drawn to bad guys, with her Season 5A boyfriend, Alexander Koch’s Pete, revealed to be the Whisper Killer.)

Speaking of Dan, just because he’s dead doesn’t mean he’s gone. Yes, he’s back, seemingly watching over angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), who has joined the LAPD as he wanted at the end of Season 5.

Scroll down to take a look at that, what should be a fun night with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) at Linda (Rachael Harris) and Amenadiel’s, and more.

Lucifer, Sixth and Final Season, Friday, September 10, Netflix

Scott Porter Aimee Garcia Lucifer Season 6 Episode 1 Corbett Ella
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Will Ella (Aimee Garcia) find love with Corbett (Scott Porter)?

Lauren German Chris Coy Lucifer Season 6 Episode 1 Chloe Alan
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Bad move, Alan (Chris Coy).

Scott Porter Tom Ellis Lucifer Season 6 Episode 1 Corbett
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Corbett and Lucifer (Tom Ellis)

Rachael Harris DB Woodside Lucifer Season 6 Episode 1 Linda Amenadiel Eve
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Linda (Rachael Harris) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside)

Inbar Lavi Lesley-Ann Brandt Lucifer Season 6 Episode 1 Eve Maze
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Looks like Eve (Inbar Lavi) and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) are going strong!

Lauren German Tom Ellis Lucifer Season 6 Episode 4 Chloe
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

What happened to Lucifer?

Tom Ellis Lucifer Season 6 Episode 4
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Best photo ever.

Lauren German Tom Ellis Lucifer Season 6 Episode Chloe
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Chloe and Lucifer, confused

Kevin Alejandro DB Woodside Lucifer Season 6 Episode 6 Dan Amenadiel
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Dan (Kevin Alejandro) — and Amenadiel, with the LAPD!

