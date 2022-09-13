It’s been a year and a few days since the final season of Lucifer dropped, and even our most earnest prayers — or messiest deals with the devil — haven’t conjured up any more new content. Sure, there’s The Sandman‘s more faithful take on the Neil Gaiman-spawned character and Gwendoline Christie crushed it. But as far as Tom Ellis and company, the gates of hell have clearly been closed.

Still, there’s a reason to shout to the heavens because, this week, Lucifer: The Complete Series dropped on DVD with all 93 episodes, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all six epic seasons. In addition, Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season was made available on Blu-ray and DVD, in case you have already collected the first five batches.

To celebrate the arrival of these sets, we reunited with our old friends Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, the showrunners and executive producers behind the madness we loved so much, to discuss their experiences over the years. Much of the conversation centered on the Lucifer fandom and how supportive it was, not just in the weeks following its 2018 cancellation by Fox, but also after it was picked up by Netflix for a fourth season. [Personal Note: The Lucifer fandom, matched with the always-generous cast and crew, made covering this show one of the great joys of this job. A truly delightful experience from beginning to end.]

“I am very proud of the fact that the Lucifer fanbase is a non-toxic fanbase,” says Henderson of the group that “saved us.” Adding that the “very passionate, very warm” viewers definitely had their opinions as to how things should go, “99.9 percent of them delivered them in a very playful way.”

Not that they were even aware of the impact the show was having early on. “Looking at the first three seasons…we were sitting there in our little bubble making our silly little show about a devil solving crimes,” laughs Modrovich. “Little did we know that people were engaged in an international level!”

So give yourselves a hand, Lucifans. And then go out and get yourselves one of these sets, because you know there are episodes and moments (and gag reels!) that you need to re-watch… it’s your deepest desire, right?

