What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021
September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster.
Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.
Baking competition Nailed It! also returns with a fresh batch of episodes, and films like Kate and Prey make their debuts. And don’t forget about the latest project from The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mike Flanagan, who introduces viewers to Crockett Island in his new horror Midnight Mass.
Below, see the list of titles that are heading to Netflix in September, and stay tuned for a more detailed lineup in the days ahead.
Available This Month on Netflix:
September 1
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 2
Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
Q-Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 3
Money Heist: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 7
UNTOLD: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8
JJ + E — NETFLIX FILM
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10
Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kate — NETFLIX FILM
Prey — NETFLIX FILM
Lucifer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 14
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FILM
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 15
Too Hot to Handle Latino — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 17
Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 22
Dear White People: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM
September 24
Midnight Mass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Little Pony: New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 28
Aba Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 29
Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM