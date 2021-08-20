What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster.

Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.

Baking competition Nailed It! also returns with a fresh batch of episodes, and films like Kate and Prey make their debuts. And don’t forget about the latest project from The Haunting of Hill House‘s Mike Flanagan, who introduces viewers to Crockett Island in his new horror Midnight Mass.

Below, see the list of titles that are heading to Netflix in September, and stay tuned for a more detailed lineup in the days ahead.

Available This Month on Netflix:

September 1

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 2

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Q-Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 3

Money Heist: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 7



UNTOLD: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 8

JJ + E — NETFLIX FILM

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 14

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FILM

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 15

Too Hot to Handle Latino — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 17



Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 22

Dear White People: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM

September 24

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Little Pony: New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 28

Aba Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 29

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM