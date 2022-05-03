‘Lucifer’: 3 Reasons to Watch Tom Ellis’ Devil on TNT

TV’s horniest devil joins TNT’s humpday lineup on Wednesday! For six seasons (three on Fox, then Netflix), the wickedly charming Tom Ellis led this cheeky dramedy as the hedonistic hellion turned L.A. club owner who partners with LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German, above, with Ellis), a former actress, to fight crime. Along the way, they fell in love, and so did we, with Lucifer. Here’s why.

The supporting cast brings the heat too

DB Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt spark big-time in the first few episodes as Lucifer’s brother Amenadiel and his sidekick/bartender Maze, both of whom wind up sharing major ties to Luci’s shrink, Linda (scene-stealer Rachael Harris).

Hollywood hijinks!

The inaugural four-hour block begins with the 2016 pilot, in which a pop star (AnnaLynne McCord) meets an untimely demise, followed by an investigation into the paparazzi-triggered death of a movie star’s son.

Fans are still passionate

At the moment, TNT has only acquired the first three seasons, but you can’t talk about Lucifer without praising the viewers who rallied to save the show from the fiery pits of cancellation in 2018. Their devotion inspired Netflix to resurrect it a month later. Amen!

Lucifer, Wednesday, May 4, 3/2c, TNT