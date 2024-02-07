AMC

The zombie franchise’s star-crossed, blood-splattered lovers—former leader Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and his warrior wife Michonne (Gurira)—finally reunite in this new six-episode series. But first, they need to fight their way back into each other’s arms. The postapocalyptic power couple—known as “Richonne” by fans—caught feelings during Dead’s sixth season. But in Season 9, the fairy tale was over, and the two were catastrophically split up. While Michonne believed her love to be dead, he was actually abducted by a mysterious organization.

When she learned Rick was maybe still out there, Michonne set out on a desperate search for her soulmate. Scott M. Gimple, the Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer, says that, in this new series, “We start at dark places, in dark situations.” But we know these survivors will hold each other again in the light.Their mission reminds Gimple of what he calls the “most romantic” moment from TWD, in Season 7’s “Rock in the Road.”

“Rick and Michonne raced down the freeway, each in their own cars connected by a chain, slicing through thousands of walkers. [They were] two formidable equals—in love, confident and steely—cutting through the world together,” Gimple says. “That moment was a love story and one of our biggest action scenes simultaneously. We try fusing it all [in Ones]: love, action, drama.” — Emily Aslanian