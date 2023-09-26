‘Joan of Arcadia’ Turns 20: 9 Other TV Shows With God as a Character

“What if God was one of us?” wasn’t just the refrain of Joan of Arcadia’s theme song; it was also a narrative prompt for that TV series and many others.

The supreme being of monotheistic belief has been seen (and heard) on TV countless times over the years, in comedies and dramas alike. These heavenly appearances are often one-offs, as seen in a show-within-a-show on 30 Rock and a celebrity cameo in The X-Files. And in the world of St. Elsewhere, the heavenly character is revealed to be none other than a curly-haired Howie Mandel.

Joan of Arcadia, on the other hand, had God as a regular presence, played by a rotating cast of guest stars. Now that we’re hitting Joan’s 20th anniversary on September 26, read on for more details on those depictions of God and several others from the small screen.