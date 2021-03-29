‘Lucifer’ Season 5B Finally Has a Release Date on Netflix

It won’t quite be a full year between the first half of Lucifer Season 5 dropping and the second, but it’ll be close.

Netflix has just announced that Season 5B will premiere on Friday, May 28, and with a fitting message on social media: “We know that more episodes are what you truly desire,” the streaming service wrote alongside a graphic of Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his love, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

See Also 10 Burning Questions for 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 From that shocking arrival in the midseason finale to an important step for Deckerstar, we need answers.

When Lucifans last saw their favorite characters, God (Dennis Haybert) had interrupted an epic, celestial fight featuring Lucifer, his twin Michael (also Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

“We are literally going to pick up five seconds after that moment with all three of his sons and God having a word with us,” Woodside recently told TV Insider.

Also coming up in Season 5B is the highly anticipated musical episode. “It came together” when they found the “story-based reason” to have everyone singing, co-showrunner Joe Henderson shared during a DC FanDome panel in September 2020.

We know that more episodes are what you truly desire. Season 5B arrives on Netflix May 28th. pic.twitter.com/TXP2WFZwNh — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) March 29, 2021

“There’s a lot of funny [and] emotion” in the songs, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich added. “There’s a great range of feelings expressed.”

The first eight episodes of what was supposed to be the final season dropped on August 21, 2020. Instead, two months earlier, in June 2020, Netflix announced that there would be a sixth and final (“like, FINAL final,” it stressed) season. It will consist of 10 episodes. In fact, the filming of the series wraps up on the same day as the announcement of Season 5B’s release date, as Henderson shared on Twitter.

We have the best fans!!! Last day of shooting #Lucifer, and what a wonderful sendoff from the Lucifans. #ThankYouLuciferpic.twitter.com/zCTSxiE7ZV — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 29, 2021

Lucifer, Season 5B Premiere, Friday, May 28, Netflix