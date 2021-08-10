‘Lucifer’ Gets Animated, Fights Chloe in the Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s time for one last dance with the devil, and honestly? We’re not sure we’re ready.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the sixth and final season of Lucifer, and there’s so much to look forward to before it all ends. While last season left off with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) beating his twin Michael (Ellis) to take over as God once their father retired, it sounds like he hasn’t officially taken over just yet.

See Also Everything the 'Lucifer' [email protected] Panel Revealed About Season 6 Also, Chloe's fate if she takes off Lilith's ring, Easter Eggs, and other tidbits shared by Tom Ellis and the series' exec producers.

While questioning Lucifer in the trailer, Detective Corbett (Scott Porter) refers to him as the devil. “Was the devil,” Lucifer corrects him, adding, “God now. Well, nearly.” And while Lucifer’s brother, the angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), encourages him to take his place on the throne, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) doesn’t seem to think there’s any rush. “Becoming God is a big job,” she points out. “Maybe he doesn’t want to go in half-cocked.” Lucifer definitely agrees.

Also glimpsed in the preview is a new angel out to destroy Lucifer and up to something in hell. Plus, Lucifer is back in therapy with Linda (Rachael Harris). “The world has no God,” he tells her. “Clearly, I belong on this couch.”

Oh, and “the apocalypse is nigh,” according to forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), we see where Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is after his death last season, Chloe fights the demon Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and Lucifer and Chloe get animated. Plus, Lucifer and Chloe fight and it ends with her holding a blade to his heart?! Watch the trailer below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time,” Netflix teases. “The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues.”

Lucifer, Season 6 Premiere, Friday, September 10, Netflix