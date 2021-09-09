‘Lucifer’: Where We Left Off & What’s Next in the Final Season

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, September 14.

Holy smokes! As Lucifer Morningstar — the fallen angel exiled from Heaven by his father, God — Tom Ellis has been scorching our screens since the first time we saw him swagger through LUX nightclub and set off sparks with his future paramour, Det. Chloe Decker, when the show premiered in 2016. (Netflix picked up the series after Fox canceled it in 2018.)

The living embodiment of the DC Comics character, Ellis’ LAPD consultant proves to be a perfectly aloof antihero, helping solve crimes while getting into lots of cheeky trouble.

But he’s not the only one onscreen who has kept us hooked all these years.

Lucifer‘s Cast of Characters

Chloe Decker (Lauren German)

Literally a gift from God, the former B-movie actress turned LAPD homicide detective was placed on Earth by Lucifer’s father (Dennis Haysbert) as some sort of blessed being. But is Luci’s partner also divinely destined to be his soulmate?

Maze (Leslie-Ann Brant)

All demons should be so cool! Also known as Mazikeen, this butt-kicking badass was Lucifer’s lieutenant in Hell, handling centuries of torture. On Earth, she uses those skills as a bounty hunter for the LAPD and has even grown a soul!

Amenadiel (DB Woodside)

The oldest of God’s kids, Lucifer’s big brother is Maze’s ex and the one who blessed Chloe’s then-childless parents. He’s evolved to be upstanding and understanding, but this winged archangel will ruffle feathers (and throw fists) to protect his loved ones.

Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris)

Lucifer’s hilariously helpful therapist refused to give up on him after learning of his true nature in Season 2, eventually conceiving a son with Amenadiel and becoming friends with Maze. She recently sought out the daughter she gave up as a teen.

Ella (Aimee Garcia)

Even with a religious background, the LAPD’s bighearted forensic scientist suffered a crisis of faith in Season 4 following the death of Lucifer’s “mum,” Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer), whom she had grown to love and respect.

Where We Left Off in Lucifer Season 5



At the end of Season 5, Lucifer— furious over brother Michael’s role in the murder of a former colleague, Det. Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) — prepared to battle his duplicitous twin for the job of God after their father decided to step down. Joined by Amenadiel, Chloe, Eve, Maze and her army of demons inside the massive Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the celestial siblings waged a holy war against each other for control of the Flaming Sword, leading to Chloe’s fatal stabbing.

Instead of continuing the fight, however, a heartbroken Luci took flight to Heaven (knowing he’d surely perish for reentering the kingdom he’d been banished from!) and gave Chloe his immortality ring so she could be the one who returned to Earth. This act of selfless love apparently also saved Lucifer, who triumphantly descended from Heaven, sliced off his brother’s wings and declared “Oh my me” as he was acknowledged as the new God.

What’s Coming Next in Lucifer Season 6?

More family matters bedevil the Devil in the final season, say showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. “The biggest story for Lucifer was facing his issues with his father,” says Henderson. Now that Lucifer had his heart-to-heart with God, addressing his feelings of rejection, we’ll see Lucifer go through new personal challenges.

Meanwhile, LAPD recruit Amenadiel finds himself partnered with no-nonsense Sonya (Merrin Dungey). Plus, the late Detective Dan is ghosting in his own way, and Lucifer’s personal demons may scare him off from taking the gig as God. Says Modrovich with a laugh, “[It’s] Lucifer against Lucifer.”

Lucifer, Sixth and Final Season, Friday, September 10, Netflix