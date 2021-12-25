Do You Prefer a Final Season or Wrap-up Movie for Canceled Shows? (POLL)

Sadly, our favorite shows can’t last forever. But if we’re lucky, they go out as intended due to those on the series deciding it’s time to say goodbye or having enough time to craft a proper finale.

Sometimes, however, that’s not the case, and a show can be canceled after filming has wrapped or what ends up being the series finale has aired. (Are we still upset about Prodigal Son? Yes.) But in some very fortunate cases, fans do get the closure they need, whether with a final season (or more) or a wrap-up movie.

For example, shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man Standing, and The Mindy Project went on to air multiple seasons after their original homes (Fox, ABC, and Fox, respectively) canceled them and they were saved (by NBC, Fox, and Hulu, respectively). Lucifer and Manifest, originally on Fox and NBC, were both saved by Netflix for final seasons, though the former ended up getting a second season (its sixth) before signing off.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Ray Donovan were both canceled after what ended up being their last episodes aired, and both got wrap-up movies. Zoey’s moved over to The Roku Channel for the Christmas event, while Showtime brought back Ray Donovan for the upcoming farewell. Timeless is a very rare example of a show that was un-canceled twice by its original network, with NBC bringing it back for a second season and then a wrap-up movie.

But do you have a preference for how a canceled show comes back, or are you just happy to get anything? Do final seasons leave you thinking there’s hope for more beyond that (as with what happened with Lucifer, while a wrap-up movie prepares you to say goodbye for good? Or is getting closure what really matters to you, so as long as the follow-up doesn’t introduce a ton new mysteries, you’re happy? Let us know in the poll below.