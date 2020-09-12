'Lucifer' Bosses Preview Musical Episode & Lauren German's Improv

There's quite a bit for Lucifans to look forward to moving forward. Yes, we're getting another season and a half of episodes (!), but we're also getting a musical episode when the next set of Lucifer episodes drop on Netflix.

And as part of the show's DC FanDome panel on Saturday, September 12, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson and director Sherwin Shilati shared a sneak peek, teases, and behind-the-scenes details about that installment of Season 5 Part 2.

In the clip, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) are at a crime scene when, while telling them about their victim, forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) bursts into song — and soon, everyone, from the football players to the cheerleaders to Lucifer to Chloe to Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is joining her for a performance of "Another One Bites the Dust."

Though that number was mostly choreographed, Sherwin does tease that an actor does something "on her own volition," with Modrovich pointing to "a moment between Lauren and Tom." The director then reveals, "Lauren really takes control of the moment."

Making a musical episode was "a slow build, a slow burn," Modrovich says. She'd wanted to do one since she saw Ellis and Garcia's rehearsals for "Luck Be a Lady" in the Las Vegas episode, "Vegas With Some Radish," and while Henderson was all on board for a musical episode, his "personal mission [was] to do [one] without actually having to do it" due to the "hard and exhausting" work. So he was happy his coshowrunner wanted to do it.

"You've got to have a story-based reason" for everyone singing, Henderson points out, so the question was, "What element can we introduce that is organic to our story that allows all of our cast to burst into song? And when we found that" — though he wouldn't say what it is — "that's when it came together." Sherwin teases that "it's genius." "There's a lot of funny" and "a lot of emotion" in the songs, Modrovich shares, "so there's a great range of feelings expressed."

For the director, the final number was the most challenging and interesting. "I wanted that one to have a special quality, a stand-alone quality, but not for the reasons the audience might think," he explains. "I'm pretty confident we built the momentum up to get to that point in the episode," and the final number "has so much going on in it, yet not that much at all." Henderson adds that it's "a beautiful duet."

As for the actors' reactions, the showrunners checked in with each one about what they felt comfortable doing (singing, dancing, or both), and everyone was on board for all of it. Ellis even had a special suit with elastic "in the armpits and the crotch area," so he could lift his arms and kick without splitting his pants … though there was a wardrobe malfunction anyway.

About that Season 6 pickup, Modrovich quips, "You can't kill the devil." And Henderson agrees, adding, "we are potentially the most canceled/un-canceled show that's ever existed." But they're grateful they go another season because at two weeks into the writers room, "I can't imagine not telling this story," he adds.

