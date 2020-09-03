'Lucifer' Plans Return to Production for the Rest of the Series

The devil has more work to do.

Production on Lucifer is slated to resume on September 24, TVLine reports. After they complete the Season 5 finale, they'll move on to the sixth and final season. (Like other TV shows and movies that were filming in March, production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

Netflix released the first eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5 on August 21. There is no premiere date yet for the second half, including that finale. The midseason finale finally put a face to God, with Dennis Haysbert in the role, as he intervened while Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and angel Amenadiel (DB Woodside) fought the devil's twin Michael and demon Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

And the man who plays God on Supernatural, Rob Benedict, is slated to appear in the penultimate episode of Season 5, as French mercenary Vincent Le Mec, whose work causes him to cross paths with Lucifer and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

Lucifer was originally slated to run five seasons, but Netflix picked it up for a sixth and final one (the third on the streaming service, after the first three aired on Fox).

"We'd started writing the finale when we got word [of the last-minute renewal]," executive producer Ildy Modrovich told TV Insider. Those additional episodes will allow them to dedicate more time to the fallout of Season 5.

Lucifer, Season 5, Part 2, TBA, Netflix