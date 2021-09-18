Sci-Fi & Fantasy TV’s Hottest Couples: ‘Outlander,’ ‘A Discovery of Witches’ & More
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands now.
Devils and detectives, killers and clones, zombie world survivors—these passion players have some of the most fiery romances in the universe.
So whether you prefer your relationships with a side of magic (A Discovery of Witches, Motherland: Fort Salem), time travel (Outlander, Star Trek: Discovery, Legends of Tomorrow), or a bit with life after death (Upload, spoiler alert! Lucifer), we’ve got you covered. We fell in love with these relationships across time, space, and universes, as they fought off walkers, villains, metahumans, and more.
Sci-Fi Fall TV Preview: New 'Star Wars' & 'Trek,' 'Outlander' & Much More
Scroll down to take a look at some of sci-fi and fantasy TV’s hottest couples (in no particular order).