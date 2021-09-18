Sci-Fi & Fantasy TV’s Hottest Couples: ‘Outlander,’ ‘A Discovery of Witches’ & More

Katie Yu /The CW

Grant Gustin and Candice Patton

Match Points Lightning certainly struck for these two after a S.T.A.R. Labs particle accelerator exploded. The superhuman speedster and one of Central City’s top journalists quickly shifted from childhood friends to lovers; now, they continue to face powerful threats.

Words of Love

Barry: “Are you sure you don’t want to know about the other timeline?”

Iris: “No, I guess in my mind, wherever you go, you’ll always be Barry and I’ll always be Iris, and we always find each other.”

Toughest Hurdle When Iris was trapped in the Mirrorverse, not only did the duo refuse to give up on each other, but Flash went as far as tampering with his Artificial Speed Force generator to get her home—even when his single-minded pursuit nearly made him ignore several other friends in peril.

Why We Love Them Duplicates and body swaps may come and go, but Barry and Iris always know how to find the real version of each other, whether on this Earth or another. The CW