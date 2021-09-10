‘Lucifer’ Showrunners, Tom Ellis & Lauren German Open Up About the End (VIDEO)

The end is nigh and we are not prepared, y’all.

Lucifer‘s sixth and final season dropped (fittingly) midnight with 10 perfectly crafted episodes that find God-to-be Luci (Tom Ellis) and former LAPD partner Chloe Decker (Lauren German) fully coupled up. But that is just where it all starts. How it ends remains to be binged, so we’re not gonna say a word.

What we will say is that it has been a grand time spent with Lucifer since its debut on Fox and eventual move to Netflix. This is one of those shows where the fun the cast was having together translated to an equally joyous experience for the fans. The cast’s appreciation for viewer support, their generosity of time and engagement at annual Comic-Cons, and their fan interactions on social media have been nothing short of heavenly. Even when things were going to Hell in a hand-basket in the real world, Luci and company lifted our spirits.

We had one last chance to chat with showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, as well as stars Ellis and German, about bringing the series in for a landing and making sure the characters we loved were gonna be OK (including the dead one). And as always, they were so lovely, it’s almost a sin.

And as a parting gift to the Lucifans, here is an excerpt from Henderson and Modrovich’s comments in TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, September 14.

Originally, the show was supposed to end with Season 5. What did you change for the sixth and final season after being renewed?

Ildy Modrovich: We ended up lopping off [part of] the finale of Season 5B that was like this super-accelerated closure for all our characters.

Joe Henderson: Season 6 lets us dramatize those moments.

How do you create a farewell to a show that is so beloved by so many?

Modrovich: We tried to give the fans not necessarily what they want, but what they need. A lot of people say, “Oh, we want a happy ending,” but that’s not the most satisfying. So we just thought long and hard about what was the best ending for all of our characters, but without being perfect about it.

Henderson: One of the things we did is give every character an arc to say goodbye. It’s a mixture of love letter and finding that one extra story in them that illustrated who they are or who they could become.… It’s about giving this family we’ve built their due.

All of the characters have grown so much. It’s tough to imagine them not together in the future.

Henderson: So much of growing up, though, is keeping those people in our hearts, even if we don’t have them

in our lives.