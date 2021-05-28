‘Lucifer’: God Drops a Couple Bombshells on His Sons (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 5, Episode 11 “Resting Devil Face.”]

There are certain things you’d think God (Dennis Haysbert) couldn’t do. He does two of them in “Resting Devil Face” (and no, we’re not talking about working as Lux’s plumber and fixing the stripper pole).

As Lucifer (Tom Ellis) continues to grapple with his father being on Earth, Det. Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) worries about what could be in his future after meeting God. Plus, God bonds with Trixie (Scarlett Estevez), Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Dan’s daughter, and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) gets some potentially good news about demons and souls.

As for the case, a heavy-weight champion is killed with a synthetic stimulant after seemingly trying to break into a hospital pharmacy. It turns out he was really trying to get into the records room down the hall, to prove his doctor botched surgeries and was hiding a tremor in her hands. The best part of the investigation: God joining Lucifer on a sting and hyping his son up to the point that he spills he’s with the NYPD.

And Lucifer and Chloe remain in this strange limbo since he told her he can’t tell her he loves her. They awkwardly part ways at one point, with him going in for a kiss and her giving him her cheek. When Trixie tells her mother she can tell that Lucifer is why she’s sad, Chloe admits she doesn’t know what the future holds for them.

Just How Bad Is Hell?

Upon seeing God again after realizing he slept with his wife, Dan apologizes, swearing to “well, you” that he didn’t know she was married. Though God tells him not to worry, he squeezes his hand tighter and tighter until…Dan explodes! God puts him back together, but Dan is visibly shaken the rest of the episode.

He’s still in one piece, he reassures himself as he sits at the bar at Lux. But he’s worried about his future, namely where he’ll end up when he dies. He assumes hell, and asks Maze what it’s like. Awesome, she tells him, but they have a very different definition of that word. For her, it means pain, torture, the screams of doomed souls and begging for the sweet release of death that will never come.

It’s not just his own soul that Dan’s worried about, he confesses to Chloe. Trixie gets into trouble at school after using her mom’s handcuffs to cuff a classmate to the lunch table. It’s just too easy to get on the wrong track, he says. Chloe assures him he’s a great dad and they have a great kid.

It turns out Trixie’s been in denial about the fact that she’s mad at Lucifer. When he left for Florida—the cover story for when he returned to hell—he didn’t say goodbye, she tells God. He just does whatever he wants, and she knows he’s the cause for her mother’s sadness. God takes a bit of responsibility for the way he raised him. By the end of their conversation, Trixie’s ready to go home and God knows where he left something very important.

As for Dan, he has one less concern by the end of the episode: God is (probably) not going to accidentally blow him up again. “I slept with your wife and I can’t change that, even if I wanted to, which I don’t,” Dan blurts out when he runs into God at Lux. “So smite me, turn me into a pillar of salt, whatever you do. Let’s just get it over with.” But God knows he wasn’t the best husband and is just grateful his ex-wife found someone to give her the love she deserved. This handshake ends with Dan still in one piece.

Can God Do That? Or That?

Despite God’s confession to Lucifer at the end of the musical episode that he’s losing control of his powers, he now thinks it was just a glitch. “The creator of the universe glitching is the literal opposite of fine,” Lucifer argues quite rightly. Rather than try to help, “Take a rest, please,” he proposes. “It must be the seventh day somewhere.”

God sort of listens to him. After accidentally exploding Dan (and reversing that), he joins Lucifer and Chloe at a crime scene…and reveals that he’s made himself human. As a result, he starts learning about human things, like brain freezes and not being able to see anything when eyes are closed. It’s just another one of the inexplicable things he does (like pomegranates and gallbladders), Lucifer tells Chloe.

God joins them back at the station, where he meets forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), who promptly hugs him. “Oh my God, it’s so amazing to meet you,” she exclaims, oblivious. (It’s about time Ella learns the truth about Lucifer, isn’t it?) “I just want to thank you for all the support. It hasn’t gone unnoticed,” God tells her. Poor Ella is just confused.

When the sting for the case goes sideways (thanks to God spilling about Lucifer consulting for the NYPD), God reveals he can’t just get his powers back because he doesn’t have them with him. (He later admits he doesn’t remember where he left them.) He’s sure everything will be fine. “That’s what you said about the bloody dinosaurs!” Lucifer reminds him. And when he sees that his father is afraid and watches him get hit in the face, Lucifer lets his devil side out.

“Why did you choose that face?” God asks after. “Deep down, that face is how you see yourself.”

After getting his powers back (he left them in baby Charlie’s rattle), God has one more bombshell for his sons: He’s been slipping for quite a while. “I think it’s time…for me to retire,” he tells Lucifer and Amenadiel.

Hope

Maze continues to struggle with the fact that a soul doesn’t seem to be in the cards for her. In fact, she’s seemingly ready to kill God…until she watches him talk to Trixie. But, as God reveals when he finds her near the end of the episode, he knows she chose not to kill him.

While Maze takes it to just mean she can’t even do what he created her to do (kill), he points out miracles happen every day: an angel has a child with a human, the devil falls in love. But a demon can’t grow a soul, she argues. “Can’t she?” God asks before leaving her to think about that.

