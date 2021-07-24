‘Lucifer’ Final Season Premiere Date Revealed — Watch the Announcement (VIDEO)

Talk about some devilishly — oh, wait, we mean Godly — good news out of [email protected] 2021!

Netflix dropped the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date — Friday, September 10 — and a video montage of what’s happened so far as part of its panel during the virtual event. Star Tom Ellis (who plays Lucifer and his twin Michael) joined executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich to tease the upcoming final season.

The video ends with a nice callback to the pilot as Lucifer gets pulled over. “I apologize. This is my last night in L.A.,” he says. Watch it below.

“This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time,” Netflix’s official description reads. “The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues.”

As you’ll recall, Season 5B ended with Lucifer and his twin fighting to determine who would take over for God (Dennis Haysbert), who retired and left the universe completely to join his wife (Tricia Helfer) in hers. Though Michael had the numbers on his side, it was Lucifer who ended the season as the new God — after being willing to sacrifice himself to bring love Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) back from the dead (in heaven). And that came after Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) was killed — and Lucifer found out he’s in hell because of his guilt.

The final season will see D.B. Woodside (who plays angel Amenadiel) directing an episode. “Mine is the last episode we will get to see the entire cast, all of the characters…together all at the same time for most of the episode,” he previously told TV Insider. “There’s no easy way to say it, it’s sad. This is a cast that actually really loves each other.”

