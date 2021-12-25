Another year of television has gone by, and that means we’ve inevitably had to say goodbye to fan-favorites. But in some cases, that means a permanent goodbye, with characters killed off, and sometimes it’s only a question of where the most heartbreak comes from: the death itself or the aftermath.

In 2021, such was the case for multiple shows, like Law & Order: SVU (and Organized Crime) and Station 19. For some shows, it was how they chose to move forward after a major exit (like on The Resident and The Blacklist). In one instance (The Flash), the death was undone, but it was still memorable. And then there were the out-of-nowhere deaths, like on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Scroll down for the characters whose deaths hurt us the most in 2021.