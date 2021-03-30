‘Lucifer’ Cast Shares Farewell Messages as Filming Wraps: ‘What a Ride’

After waiting for nearly a year since the release of Season 5A, Lucifans were treated to quite a bit of news on March 29: a Season 5B release date on Netflix and the cast sharing farewell messages as filming wrapped on the series. (Lucifer is ending with its sixth season, consisting of 10 episodes.)

“Today is the day. Six years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other,” Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. What a ride.”

And in a tweet, he called announcing the show’s return on May 28 “a lovely thing” to do on the final day of filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Ellis (@officialtomellis)

Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays the demon Maze, posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. Forever but no more, I loved you like no other,” she wrote to her character. “On this, our last day, I sit in immense gratitude that I told your story. Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, most importantly, of LOVE. Never as close to another, but ready to love another, Mazikeen of the Lilim, we are one, you and I. For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANK YOU….for all of it.” Read her entire post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt)

In addition to sharing a photo of the people with her for her final scene, Aimee Garcia (who plays forensics specialist Ella) posted a message and video thanking everyone involved and the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee G (@aimeegarcia4realz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee G (@aimeegarcia4realz)

There are still 18 episodes before fans have to say goodbye to Lucifer. But that will be the end, after Season 5 had initially been announced as its final one. And that comes after Netflix saved the drama for three more total seasons following Fox’s cancellation in 2018.

Lucifer, Season 5B Premiere, Friday, May 28, Netflix