God (Dennis Haysbert) is now on Earth, so what better step to take than a family dinner with, as angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) calls them, “the most dysfunctional family ever”?

That’s glimpsed in the (very fun) Lucifer Season 5B trailer, and lucky for therapist Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), she gets to be present for it. “Oh my God,” she says, before correcting herself with, “I mean, you.”

She’s not the only one who will be meeting the angels’ father. Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) does as well, and she has some choice words for the being responsible for her love Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) daddy issues. “You are a terrible father,” she tells God, adding, “Respectfully.”

It looks like there will also be a chance for “Take Your Father to Work Day,” as God sees what Lucifer does. But where’s his son’s desk, he wonders, after seeing that Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) has one. “Maybe if you work hard enough you might one day rise to this man’s level,” God suggests to Lucifer. And it just keeps getting better, as the two head to Linda for a bit of therapy. “I think it’s time that you and I worked on our relationship, so that I may have a relationship,” Lucifer explains.

So how will Lucifer and the others react when God decides it’s time to retire? (Can God retire? Apparently, he can.) Lucifer declares, “I’m going to be God,” but he’s not the only one after the job. So is his twin, Michael (Ellis), who’s gathering support and preparing for war.

Watch the trailer below to see the brothers clash on the battlefield — wings out! — a look at the musical episode, and more. Plus, how worried does Lucifer’s “if I ever said those three words to you, it would be a lie” to Chloe after she told him she loved him have you worried about their future?

In the second half of Season 5, Netflix teases, “secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.”

Lucifer, Season 5B Premiere, Friday, May 28, Netflix