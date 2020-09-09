How Many Episodes Will 'Lucifer' Have in the Final Season?

We now know how many more episodes we have left with our favorite devil (Tom Ellis' Lucifer), detectives (Lauren German's Chloe Decker and Kevin Alejandro's Dan Espinoza), angel (DB Woodside's Amenadiel), demon (Lesley-Ann Brandt's Maze), therapist (Rachael Harris' Linda Martin), and forensic specialist (Aimee Garcia's Ella Lopez).

Lucifer's final season will have 10 episodes, TVLine reports. Assuming that sticks, that gives us 18 more episodes of our favorite crime-solving devil. It also means that the series will end with 93 episodes.

Netflix dropped the first half of the penultimate season on August 21. (Season 5 was originally slated to be the final one, until another was picked up in June.) A release date for the remaining eight episodes has not been announced, but production is slated to resume on the finale and then sixth season on September 24.

We don't know much about the sixth season, but co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson learned about the renewal while writing what was thought to be the series finale, they previously told TV Insider. These additional episodes will give them the opportunity to delve into the fallout of Season 5. The final season will also see the series address the Black Lives Matter movement (but not the coronavirus pandemic).

See Also 10 Burning Questions for 'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 From that shocking arrival in the midseason finale to an important step for Deckerstar, we need answers.

Lucifer, Season 5 Part 2, TBA, Netflix