‘Lucifer’: The Truth About Corbett & Dan’s Shocking News (RECAP)

If your last boyfriend turned out to be a serial killer, you’d have some trust issues, too. That’s the boat forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is in when it comes to a future with Detective Carol Corbett (Scott Porter), and who can blame her? Fortunately, on Lucifer, she knows a couple of people — unbeknownst to her — with superstrength to help her break into places to get some answers. (Someone tell her the truth already!)

Speaking of those two, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) takes a step towards (eventually?) officially becoming God (and we absolutely love his “This is the voice of God” as he chimes in while observing an interrogation). Meanwhile, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) puts on her detective hat again and completely destroys her house…for fun? Plus, Lucifer sings and down in his new afterlife, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) gets a visitor with some very surprising news.

Killer Shoes

To Corbett’s surprise, he has Lucifer tagging along as he investigates the murder in which a high heel was the weapon. “I have seven billion problems and only love one,” Lucifer explains to Linda (Rachael Harris), but as God, he needs to care about all the humans on the planet. How does she do it? A good therapist is about keeping personal feelings to yourself, she explains, and he thinks he understands. “Probably not,” she says. but he takes it to mean that he needs to help someone he doesn’t care about, so he latches onto Corbett’s side for the episode. “I suppose you’ve had worse ideas,” she points out.

The victim, they soon discover, was a drag queen, Fiona (Fred), helping another, Busty (Brian), up her beauty game (including with new shoes). (Corbett heads to the club on his own, only to find Lucifer already there, on stage performing. Of course.) And that’s what led to Fred’s death. Brian’s boyfriend, the club’s manager Niles, thought he was having an affair and confronted Fred. Niles’ ex had cheated on him, and Ella knows how he feels: he wasn’t going to be fooled again. All it takes is a move from a shared favorite movie (Supercop) for Ella and Corbett to take him down.

Baggage, Meet Baggage

Speaking of people who don’t want history to repeat itself, just as Lucifer is trying to find Corbett a date (and eventually realizing he wants to be with Ella), the forensic scientist is questioning everything about the detective. He bends to help her pick up her bag, and she has a flashback to Pete doing the same. He tries to ask her out after, and she blurts out, “Murder! Dead body!” and hurries away.

Corbett’s nice, but “maybe a little nice and suspiciously normal,” Ella explains to Chloe. “He’s just too good to be true.” The former detective helps out by using her superstrength (thanks to Amenadiel’s necklace) to get Corbett’s locked up personnel file, which is how they learn about his undercover work with Vice and the year he took off after.

Lucifer transforms Corbett into a bad boy in an attempt to make him appealing to Ella. The detective is awkward and endearing as he tries to uphold that image while also being just who he is (maybe he’s seen Lucifer, maybe he hasn’t, but he hasn’t) as he babbles his way through answering her questions.

When Lucifer runs into Ella after, he tells her the change was all his doing and recognizes her Pete-TSD. Realizing that by helping her he can help Corbett (his goal), he joins her in looking for the truth about Corbett, by breaking into his place. There, it seems like everything’s as expected until they find a “locked human-sized trunk at the foot of his bed.” Again, knowing someone with superstrength comes in handy because Lucifer breaks the padlock. Inside: a bottle of alcohol. Corbett’s a recovering alcoholic.

After they wrap the case, Ella confesses to breaking into his place. That missing year? He was in rehab, Corbett explains. He’s been struggling to figure out who he is since, but he feels like the best version of himself again when he’s around her. She understands and apologizes for what she did before spilling her own baggage: the last guy she dated was a serial killer. He gets it, and while he’s not thrilled she broke into his apartment and stole his file, he takes it as a sign she likes him too. But from now on, she needs to ask if she wants to know anything else about him.

And they do end up going on that date (which he calls the best he’s ever had), but after he leaves her with a kiss on the cheek — how cute are they?! — a frog falls on her car. So maybe there is a rush for Lucifer to ascend? After all, Chloe had pointed out that wasn’t happening as a sign that the universe isn’t collapsing and he didn’t need to become God immediately.

It’s All Fun and Games Until…

With Chloe holding on to Amenadiel’s necklace, she has super strength…which means Deckerstar super sex! (“Oh God,” she says. “Not quite yet, but that was something else,” he replies.) “If I’d known all I had to do was love you and that the simple act of loving you would make me feel worthy of you, which would then mean my body would no longer have to tell my unconscious mind to be invulnerable, allowing us to have no-holds-barred sex all night long, well, then, I’d have done it much sooner,” Lucifer tells her.

But Chloe’s not just using that advantage on the bedroom or to get a police personnel file for Ella. She also wants to go out on a bounty with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and when the demon doesn’t have any, asks for sparring lessons. When Maze is hesitant, Chloe gets them started by hitting her…and then they destroy her house with their fighting. This seems unnecessary, to be honest. Chloe breaks one of her chairs. And she wants to do it all again tomorrow. Maze asks if she’s OK, and Chloe says she is, but clearly she’s getting addicted to the rush of that superstrength.

Hope for Dan?

That person on the throne in hell at the end of the premiere? She’s an angel, Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), with some super cool, sharp red wings, and she wants to talk to Michael (Ellis), who’s scrubbing the floor, about destroying Lucifer. (She wants to know what he did so she doesn’t fail, too.) A demon stops her, though, and mentions the human who shot him and got closer to destroying Lucifer than anyone else.

And so Rory goes to see Dan. He refuses to be manipulated again, especially since he still feels guilty about what he did. However, she then tells him that she can fly him up to Earth. In fact, any angel can, so why has Lucifer left him down there for thousands of years? Maybe he can help her, Dan says.

