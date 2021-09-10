‘Come from Away’ and 9/11 Programming, Lucifer’s Final Act, Don’t Mess with ‘Kate,’ ‘Comedy on Earth’

A filmed version of Broadway’s Tony-winning Come from Away, about a community welcoming strangers in the shadow of 9/11, is among the specials commemorating 20 years since the terrorist attacks. That devilish Lucifer takes a final bow on Netflix. New movies include the thriller Kate, starring the fierce Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and horrormeister James Wan’s Malignant. Comedy Central’s Ilana Glazer presents a showcase of stand-up comedy reflecting on life during the pandemic.

APPLE TV +

Come From Away

Special

Finding hope amid the tragedy of 9/11 is no small feat, but this rousing Tony-winning musical, filmed in May with many of its original cast at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre before an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers, is truly uplifting. It’s the story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander in Newfoundland when all flights were grounded after the attacks. In ever-shifting multiple roles, cast members play the dislocated strangers and the townspeople who open their homes and hearts as they all try to make sense of the calamity. The staging, music and performances are all terrific.

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Lucifer

Season Premiere

Rescued several years ago from premature cancellation, the devilishly entertaining supernatural procedural offers up its sixth and final season of celestial shenanigans, all complicated by Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) new status as God. (His angelic brother Amenadiel, played by DB Woodside, has joined the LAPD.) Expect many surprises as each of the characters in Lucifer’s orbit gets a farewell episode or arc.

NETFLIX

Kate

Movie Premiere

Genre queen Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has brightened many a dark adventure, takes center stage in the title role of an assassin on one final mission: to take down the killers who’ve poisoned her before her last 24 hours are up. Along the way, she may find some redemption as she bonds with the daughter of one of her many victims.

Malignant

Movie Premiere

Premiering in theaters and on streaming simultaneously, director James Wan’s (The Conjuring) latest is a psychological thriller starring Annabelle Wallis as a woman whose grisly visions may not be the waking nightmares she believes them to be, but actual real-life horrors.

Getty Images

Ilana Glazer Presents Comedy on Earth NYC 2020-2021

Special 11/10c

The best comics can find humor in the darkest of circumstances. With that in mind, the Broad City star curates a showcase of stand-up comedy sets dealing with the “dark times” of 2020-21 in New York City during the pandemic.

More 9/11 programming:

9/11: The Legacy (7/6c, History Channel): A poignant documentary revisits some of the children, now young adults, who lost parents that day, reflecting on the course of their lives over the last two decades. Followed by the two-hour special Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center (8/7c), which lays out a chronological history of the iconic towers from conception and construction through their terrible destruction.

(7/6c, History Channel): A poignant documentary revisits some of the children, now young adults, who lost parents that day, reflecting on the course of their lives over the last two decades. Followed by the two-hour special (8/7c), which lays out a chronological history of the iconic towers from conception and construction through their terrible destruction. The CIA: Race Against Time—The True Story of the CIA and 9/11 (8/7c, CBS): A two-hour CBS News special features interviews with top officials and agents within the CIA telling of their failed efforts to warn the U.S. about the looming threat of a terrorist attack. This failure would eventually lead to success in their years-long hunt to find and then take down Osama bin Laden .

(8/7c, CBS): A two-hour CBS News special features interviews with top officials and agents within the CIA telling of their failed efforts to warn the U.S. about the looming threat of a terrorist attack. This failure would eventually lead to success in their years-long hunt to find and then take down . 20/20 (9/8c, ABC): A two-hour special edition of the newsmagazine opens with anchor David Muir’s interviews with survivors and family members looking back and honoring those they lost. In the second hour, Diane Sawyer revisits her reporting over the years on mothers who were pregnant when their husbands died in the attacks, having followed these women and their children over 20 years. Nearly 40 families come together to attest to their resilience and memories.

Detainee 001 (9/8c, Showtime): Emmy-winning director Greg Barker’s documentary follows the disturbing journey of so-called “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh , captured and convicted as an enemy combatant when discovered on the battlefield in Afghanistan in 2001. Preceded at 8/7c by Return of the Taliban: A VICE Special Report , with reporting from the ground in Afghanistan and surrounding areas about the militant group that seized control of the country after the U.S. military withdrawal.

(9/8c, Showtime): Emmy-winning director documentary follows the disturbing journey of so-called “American Taliban” , captured and convicted as an enemy combatant when discovered on the battlefield in Afghanistan in 2001. Preceded at 8/7c by , with reporting from the ground in Afghanistan and surrounding areas about the militant group that seized control of the country after the U.S. military withdrawal. Dateline NBC (10/9c, NBC): Lester Holt interviews family members of the passengers and crew of hijacked Flight 93, forced down in a Pennsylvania field.

Inside Friday TV: