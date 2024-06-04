‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Everything We Know About Season 5

Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

It has now been over a year since 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 ended, and fans have been waiting (im)patiently to see what’s next for the first responders.

The series, a spinoff of 9-1-1 (now over on ABC, having moved networks after its sixth season), follows the firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers in Austin, Texas, both on and off the job, facing major emergencies around the city and in their personal lives.

But will there be a Season 5? What do we know so far about it? Read on and keep checking back for updates.

Where Did Season 4 Leave Off?

The Season 4 finale, in May 2023, ended on both happy and tragic notes. T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) got married. But Carlos’ father was murdered, and the person responsible is still out there. Owen (Rob Lowe) stayed by his brother Robert’s (Chad Lowe) side when, with his Huntington’s symptoms worsening, he chose to die via assisted suicide. Judd (Jim Parrack) filed for early retirement to be his son Wyatt’s (Jackson Pace) full-time caretaker following an accident that left him paralyzed.

Will There Be a 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5?

Yes! The drama was renewed for its fifth season at Fox in May 2023, two weeks before the fourth’s finale.

When Will Season 5 Premiere?

9-1-1: Lone Star did not return during the 2023-2024 broadcast season (it has been a midseason show). Rather, due to the actors and writers’ strikes in the summer of 2023, it was held for the 2024-2025 season. It is part of Fox’s fall 2024 schedule and will air Mondays at 8/7c.

How Many Episodes Will Be in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5?

Season 5 will consist of 12 episodes.

Has Filming Started on Season 5?

Yes, production on the new episodes began in March, with the cast sharing photos and videos from the set to commemorate the occasion.

What Do We Know About the Season 5 Premiere Emergency?

Season 5 is kicking off with a three-episode train derailment. Rob Lowe raved to TV Insider about “just the scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it. I mean, I love it. I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can do that. Let’s go. I turn 60, let’s f**king go.’ Do you know what I mean? I get off on it, and so the more painful, the crawling, the smoke, the carnage, it’s really fun. And it’s not for everybody. I mean, believe me, I know plenty of actors who are like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ But I love the results of it. I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away.”