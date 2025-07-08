HGTV has been canceling shows left and right, but it doesn’t look like Christina Haack is going anywhere. Ahead of her 42nd birthday on July 9, the designer shared what she’s hoping for out of her next year, and it included some updates about her professional life.

“41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done,” she wrote on Instagram. “42- i’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends… a new season of shooting 📺 , bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl …. and of course what I’m most exited for- @clecacheechampagne … cheers to cancer season.”

While Haack didn’t specify exactly what she’d be filming, fans are looking forward to more episodes of Christina on the Coast and The Flip Off, although HGTV has not confirmed renewals for either show yet.

Haack’s new update comes after the cancellations of shows including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, and more. Meanwhile, the “guy” in her post is Christopher Larocca, the man she’s now been dating for several months following her 2024 split from Josh Hall (they reached a settlement in their divorce in May).

Before her birthday, Haack and Larocca spent July 4th with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The former couple has two children together and have been hanging out as a blended family for months.

“An unforgettable 4th of July,” Haack admitted in an Instagram post. Several fans popped into the comments section to praise the exes for remaining so amicable following their 2016 split.

Larocca seems to be fitting in just fine with the group, too. “Such a great 4th!” he commented. “The girls can try to take the Beer Pong title from us next year. Train up, @christinahaack @theheatherraeelmoussa.”