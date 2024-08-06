Fans of TV medical shows will get to see the return of some tried-and-true favorites this fall — 9-1-1 Season 8, Chicago Med Season 10, and Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 — and there are some promising new additions to the broadcast and cable lineups on the way as well.

There are five— yes, five— new doctor-centric shows premiering soon, so which one is the right fit for you?

If you’re in the market for a Scrubs -like hospital workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical is where it’s at.

Of all the new medical shows hitting the airwaves soon, only one is a straight-up comedy series: St. Denis Medical, which premieres on NBC on November 12. The network itself is comparing the “mockumentary”-style series to other workplace comedy shows like The Office, and it sounds like it’d be a good fit for fans of screwball humor like in Scrubs as well. The show centers on the nurses and doctors working at an underfunded hospital in Oregon and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier and is written and produced by the creators of Superstore.

For a light-hearted medical drama in the vein of Royal Pains , Doctor Odyssey might just be the ticket.

Another Ryan Murphy procedural is heading to ABC to join the lineup of 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy Thursdays — this time, it’s Doctor Odyssey, which stars Joshua Jackson as Max, a charming new doctor for a luxury cruise ship who has a lot of fun on board when he’s not busy saving the day for passengers. Fans of Royal Pains should enjoy this all-new type of concierge doctor setup — and the show looks to be pretty steamy, too, so prepare for some real fun in the sun when this ship sets sail on September 26.

If you’re looking for a show that’ll fill the void left behind by The Good Doctor , look no further than Brilliant Minds .

There’s a new genius physician on the rise to pick up where The Good Doctor‘s Shaun Murphy (and Dr. Gregory House before him) left off: In Brilliant Minds, Zachary Quinto stars as Dr. Oliver Wolf (based on the real-life story of Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks), a genius neurologist who strives to get inside the minds of his patients to understand their treatment needs. The show premieres on NBC on September 23 and looks to be a natural fit for folks who are into the prodigy-led procedurals subgenre.

The Pitt is a must for ER fans.

Thirty years after bringing Dr. John Carter into our lives, Noah Wyle is making his way back into the emergency room for Max’s upcoming new drama — which is expected to premiere in 2025 — and he’s reuniting with ER‘s R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells, too! The series will center on a hospital in Pittsburgh and showcase the struggles of healthcare workers in today’s treatment landscape, so it’s an absolute no-brainer for ER fans. A very brief glimpse of the show was included in HBO’s sizzle reel, but already it’s one of the more anticipated shows of the new year.

And Doc is made for fans of, well, Doc .

Last but not least, Fox has a new medical drama coming out this winter featuring Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen, a doctor who loses her memory in a car accident and wakes up to find her entire life has changed and she’ll have to start all over. The series is an adaptation of the popular Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani and will probably be a great fit for anyone who wondered what it’d be like if Dr. Ellis Grey ever did become fully lucid and return to Seattle Grace as a doctor instead of a patient.