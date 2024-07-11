Uh-oh, who’s allergic to bees? That’s our first thought upon seeing the first teaser for 9-1-1 Season 8.

In announcing the ABC first responder drama’s return this fall—Season 8 premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 8/7c—the network posted a very brief video on the show’s Instagram. “What’s all that buzz about?” reads the caption of the video, which you can watch below and just features bees. And because this is 9-1-1 and this show loves to put its firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers in danger, we, of course, can’t help but be worried.

At the same time, we can’t help but think that bees might not be all that’s keeping the members of the 118 busy in the premiere (and no, we’re not talking about drama and leadership changes at the firehouse). Could the bees just be part of something bigger? And how many episodes will cover the disaster to open the season? 9-1-1 does love its multi-episode emergencies to kick off a season…

As for the aforementioned 118 drama, Season 7 ended with everyone worried they might lose Bobby (Peter Krause) due to injuries he sustained when his and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) house was set on fire. He survived, but to his surprise, he couldn’t just return to work. He had quit, and the 118’s former captain, Gerrard (Brian Thompson), surprised everyone, including Bobby, when he announced he was in charge; there were some concerns downtown of a leadership deficit in the house, so he agreed to come back and put things in order. What it’s going to take for Bobby to regain the captaincy of the 118 has yet to be determined, but we do hope we see everyone together sooner rather than later.

After all, we want to see what Krause told TV Insider he’s hoping for in Season 8. “I certainly enjoy all the action and all the comedy with the 118. And I think that that’s a mainstay for the audience as well—in the midst of all the wild and wacky emergencies we go on, that their camaraderie and humor is something I enjoy as a viewer when I watch the show,” he shared. “I particularly like the banter inside the fire engine, when they’re heading an emergency or when they’re heading back to the station afterwards. It’s a fun bunch. It’s such a great cast. I really believe you could take this cast and do another show with this cast. One of the best casts I’ve worked with, fantastic bunch of people.”

What do you think of this bees teaser? Let us know what you’re hoping to see in Season 8 in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC