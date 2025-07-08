‘Grantchester’ to End With Season 11 — See Cast at Read-Through for Final Season (PHOTO)

Grantchester Season 11 will be its last, Masterpiece on PBS announced on July 8. The final season will start filming this month, and production has shared a photo from the first read-through on set. Grantchester is currently midway through airing its 10th season. A premiere date for the final season has not been shared, but it’s likely to come out in 2026 given the show’s yearly release schedule on PBS (in the U.S.) and ITV (in the U.K.).

Grantchester first premiered in 2015 and starred Robson Green as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, who lived in the 1950s village of Cambridgeshire when he teamed up with a charismatic clergyman, vicar Sidney Chambers (James Norton), to solve a series of perplexing murders while grappling with moral and personal challenges. Green and Chambers costarred for four seasons, and then Tom Brittney joined as the village’s new vicar, Will Davenport, in Season 4 and stayed on through Season 9. Rishi Nair came to Grantchester in Season 9 as the latest crime-solving vicar, Alphy Kottaram, and will close out the series.

In Grantchester Season 11, Green returns as Geordie with Nair as Alphy, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott. See the cast in a photo from their Grantchester Season 11 table read below, along with a shot of Green’s script for the final season premiere.

Robson Green hopes they’ve made viewers proud. His statement says: “From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues. They have become family. I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs. The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Daisy Coulam….from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience It has been an honor to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud.”

Rishi Nair thanked viewers and the cast and crew for welcoming him into the fold. He said: “It’s been the greatest honor to step into the world of Grantchester and be part of a show with so much heart. Over two seasons — and now as we begin filming our third — I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many, and I’m deeply thankful for that. As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude — for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we’ve shared. To the entire cast and crew — thank you for your unwavering support, love, and warmth that you all bring onto set every day. Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy.”

With the final season announcement came plot details for the last installment. Here’s the official description for Grantchester Season 11: “It’s the heady Summer of ’63, and Alphy is learning more about his past. He comes to realize that there is a whole other life he could have led, making him question who he is and what he believes in. He’s also continuing to get to know Meg, the Bishop’s daughter…”

“Geordie, for once, is positively brimming with bonhomie! He’s learned to weather the storms of life and is enjoying a time of relative peace,” the synopsis continues. “Cathy’s happy now that CeCe’s Fashion Boutique is a success, and the kids are old enough to look after themselves! But then, out of the blue, the Chief Superintendent comes to Geordie with a beguiling offer. It could be a chance for Geordie to finally be in charge, but it could also mean an end of his crime solving days. And his crime solving partnership with Alphy… During a quiet period at the halfway house, Leonard finds himself with time on his hands, and a chance to take stock of his own life and whether he’s doing enough with it. When one of Daniel’s neighbors becomes ill, Leonard is drawn into helping care for the neighbor’s son Raymond — and discovers a paternal side to himself he never knew he had. In Season 11 everyone will question the paths they are on, and some huge decisions will be made. This season will look at family, forgiveness, identity, and faith — big changes are coming to Grantchester…”

Daisy Coulam, writer, series creator and executive producer, said of the series coming to an end, “At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now — cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters. Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way — big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Executive Producer for Kudos, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be returning for another series of Grantchester adventures. After eleven incredible series, and the most wonderful experiences with a fantastic cast and crew, we have decided to bid a very fond farewell to our favourite crime fighting duo. Audiences are in for the most ambitious and thrilling series yet — Geordie and Alphy are going out with a bang!”

Susanne Simpson, Masterpiece Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer, added: “Grantchester has been one of the rare series that has a certain magic to everything about it. The show has found its way into the hearts of countless Masterpiece viewers with its warmth, humor, and sense of community. It has been a joy to work with the brilliant team — producers, writer, cast and crew — behind Grantchester and I cannot thank them enough for their talent and dedication. We are so proud to have been a part of this extraordinary partnership for so long.”

Ahead of the Grantchester Season 10 premiere, Green told TV Insider that the cast and crew were still as committed to the series as they were on day one a decade ago.

“We all still care,” Green said, “and it’s the only series I’ve ever been involved in where that commitment — that fire, that need for it to do well — has held strong for such a long period of time.”

No doubt that commitment will remain throughout the final season.

Grantchester, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS