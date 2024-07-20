Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

If four full seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star have taught us anything, it’s that these first responders’ lives are just as fiery off the clock as on, and that’s why we love them.

There’s something for fans of all types of romances to enjoy, from the long-term couples (Jim Parrack‘s Judd and Sierra McClain‘s Grace) to the one that tried to start out casual (Ronen Rubinstein‘s T.K. and Rafael Silva‘s Carlos) to those still trying to figure out that part of life (namely, Rob Lowe‘s Owen). Below, we take a look at 10 of the best couples of the Fox drama.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5 Premiere, Fall 2024, Fox