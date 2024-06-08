10 Couples From ‘9-1-1,’ Ranked

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The first responders of the Fox-turned-ABC drama 9-1-1 are the first ones we’d want to hear on the end of the line and see coming our way in the middle of an emergency. But when it comes to matters of the heart, well, some of them have that figured out much better than others.

Three relationships have been going strong—for the most part—for a majority of the show thus far, with the eighth season set to air in fall 2024. Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) came into the show already married, though they’d face some drama early on in the show’s run. The show surprised fans with Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) date at the end of Season 1. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) had to get through more trauma than anyone should to find happiness. And love has not been easy for Buck (Oliver Stark) or Eddie (Ryan Guzman), but one of them might be making something work now.

Below, we take a look at 10 couples on 9-1-1 and rank them. Now, remember: These are pairs who have been shown to be romantically involved onscreen and only 10, so that means no Buck and Eddie.

What are your top couples from the show? Let us know in the comments section, below.