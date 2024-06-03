Someone call 9-1-1 for the 118! The ABC drama is heading into its eighth season with a familiar face but one we’d hoped to never see again now captain at the station, following Bobby (Peter Krause) quitting (though he realizes where he belongs).

But the hierarchy of the firehouse and what it means for the first responders is just one of the unresolved plot points ahead of 9-1-1 Season 8. Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) personal life fell apart after he ran into the doppelgänger of his dead wife. Hen (Aisha Hinds) had a call from earlier in the season come back to haunt her when it comes to her and Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) attempts to foster. And Buck’s (Oliver Stark) new relationship may seem to be working out but will that remain the case?

Below, we take a look at the burning questions we have after the finale. Check them out, then head to the comments section to let us know yours.