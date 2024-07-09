Fall 2024 Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows

We may still be in the middle of the summer, and most shows are just getting back into production (or will be soon), but networks are already looking ahead to the 2024-2025 season. And that means unveiling premiere dates for their fall 2024 shows. Those premieres usually air across September, October, and November, and this year is shaping up to follow that pattern.

NBC kicked off the announcements, with premiere dates starting on September 23 (returning The Voice and new drama Brilliant Minds), going through October, and running until November 19 (Night Court). All the usual favorites—such as all three One Chicagos and two Law & Orders (with Organized Crime moving to Peacock, Found is taking its timeslot)—are on the schedule. It also includes new comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical, which will be premiering with back-to-back episodes.

Check out all the fall 2024 premiere dates below. (Note: We will update this list as more are announced, and all times are in ET, unless otherwise noted.)

Monday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Season premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Brilliant Minds (Series premiere)(NBC)

Wednesday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)(NBC)

Tuesday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Tuesday premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: The Irrational (Season premiere)(NBC)

Thursday, October 3

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Season premiere)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season premiere)(NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Found (Season premiere)(NBC)

Friday, October 18

8:00 p.m.: Happy’s Place (Series premiere)(NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (Season premiere)(NBC)

Tuesday, November 12

8:00 p.m.: St. Denis Medical (Series premiere, back-to-back episodes)(NBC)

Tuesday, November 19

8:30 p.m.: Night Court (Season premiere)(NBC)