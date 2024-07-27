‘Family Guy’ Halloween Special to Feature Glen Powell as Pumpkin Contest King

If you think you’ve seen Glen Powell everywhere lately, well, you’re right about that. And you’re about to hear more of him, too.

The Hit Man and Twisters star is guest-starring on the next season of Family Guy for its Hulu-exclusive Halloween episode. He’ll play a character named Patrick McCloskey, who is described as “the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest.”

The logline for the episode is: “Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (Glen Powell) in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary.”

That’s not the only notable guest role for the special: Derek Jacobi will also appear as Rupert, Stewie’s beloved teddy bear. A Christmas-themed special episode is also expected to arrive later this year, though details haven’t yet been revealed.

Fox has not yet announced a release date for Season 23, but they did preview what’s ahead when the animated favorite returns to the broadcaster’s Sunday night lineup: “In Season 23, Peter accidentally exposes his inability to throw a ball, Meg starts dating the giant chicken’s son and Chris loses his earring in a Lord of the Rings-inspired escapade. Additionally, Stewie finds out his stuffed bear Rupert was made in China and makes it his mission to take him back there to meet his family. The series will also parody The White Lotus, as the Griffin family vacation at a luxury resort, where Stewie worries that his wealthy new friends plan to sacrifice him in a volcano.”

A video teaser for the new season (embedded above) indicates the new season will also parody Powell’s biggest blockbuster yet, Top Gun: Maverick,

Family Guy: The Halloween Special, Season 23, Monday, October 14, Hulu