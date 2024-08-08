Abbott Elementary‘s fourth season will feature a crossover, according to series creator and star Quinta Brunson as she revealed plans during the show’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

While not everyone was able to attend Abbott Elementary‘s panel in person, there were plenty of fans to capture Brunson saying, “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season… I’m not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it’s very exciting and I think it will change television as we know it.”

So, what could it possibly be? That’s a question we’ve been pondering since Brunson hinted at the crossover in late July. Now, as we look ahead to Abbott Elementary‘s Season 4 return, we’re weighing the possibilities of which TV shows the fan-favorite comedy could crossover. Below, we’re rounding up nine potential options ranging from 9-1-1 and What We Do in the Shadows to old favorites like The Office, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Parks and Recreation, which we’d like to see explored on Abbott. Scroll down for a closer peek at our theories, and let us know what you think in the comments section, below.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8:30/7:30c, ABC