Abbott Elementary‘s fourth season will feature a crossover, according to series creator and star Quinta Brunson as she revealed plans during the show’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

While not everyone was able to attend Abbott Elementary‘s panel in person, there were plenty of fans to capture Brunson saying, “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season… I’m not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it’s very exciting and I think it will change television as we know it.”

So, what could it possibly be? That’s a question we’ve been pondering since Brunson hinted at the crossover in late July. Now, as we look ahead to Abbott Elementary‘s Season 4 return, we’re weighing the possibilities of which TV shows the fan-favorite comedy could crossover. Below, we’re rounding up nine potential options ranging from 9-1-1 and What We Do in the Shadows to old favorites like The OfficeIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Parks and Recreation, which we’d like to see explored on Abbott. Scroll down for a closer peek at our theories, and let us know what you think in the comments section, below.

Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Patrick McElhenney/FXX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The most logical option for a crossover would seem to be the long-running comedy favorite It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, due in part because of the location, but also because the idea of sweet Janine (Brunson) running into the completely shameless Paddy’s Pub gang makes us want to laugh out loud. We can only imagine the kind of havoc Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) would wreak in the show. Could the Abbott faculty venture out to Paddy’s Pub for a pint and meet these other comedic legends? It’s something we’d love to see.

Angela Bassett in '9-1-1'
Disney/Mike Taing

9-1-1

Could one ABC favorite meet another this season? Perhaps a trip to Philly will put the first responders of 9-1-1 in the path of Abbott‘s crew for one wild and potentially dangerous crossover. With so much love for both shows out there, we can only hope to see these universes cross paths, and who wouldn’t want to see Angela Bassett‘s Athena share the screen with Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s Barbara?

Matt Berry in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows

Now, hear us out. What We Do in the Shadows hails from the same parent company as Abbott Elementary, making them both Disney properties. Considering that background connection and their shared mockumentary style, a crossover between the shows would make for a hilariously outlandish TV moment that, as Brunson stated, could “change television as we know it.” Also, a crossover with the vampire comedy could be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) alias, Jackie Daytona a “regular human bartender” who works out of Pennsylvania.

Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski in 'The Office'
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

The Office

While it seems that The Office‘s Scranton, Pennsylvania-set cast of characters could be poised to drop in at any time, we’d like to imagine a possible Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) reunion. Who knows, maybe their children could be students at Abbott Elementary where they could bump into TV’s latest fan-favorite sitcom couple, Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). At least, we could dream of the possibility, right?

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott in 'Parks and Recreation'
Adam Rose/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

Parks and Recreation

A bit of a far stretch, the idea of a Parks and Recreation crossover in Abbott might be wishful thinking, but considering we’re in an election year and there’s no better spot for a field trip than a National Park, we could imagine Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) bumping into the Abbott crew at some point. Considering that Janine and Gregory’s relationship is often compared to the beloved duo, it would be fun to see how they’d interact. Additionally, this is another mockumentary-style sitcom that could easily mesh with Abbott‘s vibe.

Nathan Fillion in 'The Rookie'
Disney/Raymond Liu

The Rookie

Another ABC series, The Rookie might not have a lot of thematic crossover with Abbott Elementary, but who is to say one or two of the LAPD team couldn’t take a trip to Philly and fill the good samaritan role in a sitcom-friendly emergency? Better yet, perhaps they track a criminal out east and take a trip to make a bust but something goes awry. Either way, it feels like there’s room to make it happen.

William Daniels and Ben Savage in 'Boy Meets World'
Frank Carroll /©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Boy Meets World

While the team at Abbott is certainly beloved, there is one TV teacher who remains top-tier in many minds and that would be Boy Meets World‘s Mr. Feeny (William Daniels). When it comes to crossover potential, the former series’ Philly-set story makes it the perfect candidate for a sweetly nostalgic guest appearance by Mr. Feeny who we could imagine having a friendship with Abbott‘s continually surprising janitor, Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

Brian Jordan Alvarez and Sean Patton in 'English Teacher'
FX

English Teacher

While this series has yet to debut, the upcoming FX original’s school-set story makes it a strong candidate for a crossover, especially if the Abbott team were to attend a conference for teachers around the country. Although chances of these series crossing paths seem less likely than others, it’s not an impossibility.

Phillipa Soo and Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor Odyssey'
ABC

Doctor Odyssey

The upcoming ABC series may take place on a cruise ship at sea, but who is to say no teachers from Abbott will take a vacation sometime this season? Considering viewers know how Barbara and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) can get during a teacher conference, could you imagine what shenanigans they might get up to aboard a ship?

