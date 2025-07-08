Kirsten Storms Speaks Out About ‘General Hospital’ Hiatus & Big Life Change

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Kirsten Storms is opening up about her hiatus from General Hospital.

Following news that Nicole Paggi will replace the actress as Maxie Jones on new episodes of the ABC soap opera, Storms took to Instagram to give fans some context behind the casting change. “In March, I asked Frank Valentini — our amazing executive producer — I had a conversation with him about my reasons for wanting to move and my desire to not leave the show,” she explained in a Monday, July 7, video.

Storms noted that “when you approach a job like this, they can always be like, ‘Forget it. We’ll let you out of your contract if you’re gonna leave the state.’” Storms said GH acted the opposite, even though she also asked for some time off.

“The week before last week, I had my final taping day for the year. It’s possible I will be back in December, maybe November,” Storms added. “I promise you, the storyline they have going on until my return to Port Charles is kind of incredibly — you guys are gonna freak out, actually. I can’t wait to see the comments online about that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

Storms concluded her video update by thanking “GH, the ABC network executives, [and] the writers for agreeing to let me take this time.” She added, “I know Frank and the producers there know my reasons, and I am so grateful that they understand and are supportive.”

In the post’s caption, Storms wrote that she’s “very excited to be making Tennessee my home” and that she will be back on GH once she and her daughter, Harper Rose Barash, settle into their new town. “I plan on documenting as much of this new journey on my social media as I can,” she continued. “ It’s always been a dream of mine to move to a place like this, it’s hard to believe it’s really happening.”

Earlier this month, a GH spokesperson confirmed that Paggi will temporarily replace Storms on the long-running series. Paggi will appear as Maxie on the show’s July 30 and August 13 episodes. Storms, for her part, will return during the week of August 18.

Paggi previously filled in for Storms back in December 2023 as Storms dealt with a scheduling conflict. Though Storms has portrayed Maxie since 2005, other actresses, such as Jen Lilley and Molly Burnett, have substituted for the former Disney Channel tar over the years.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC