The 118 is likely going to look a bit different when 9-1-1 returns.

The first responder drama will be back for its eighth season (second on ABC, after moving over from Fox) this fall, and while we don’t know specifics yet about what to expect, a teaser has hinted at the emergency to open the season, a premiere date has been announced, and we can assume who will be back.

Read on for all that and more.

Where did 9-1-1 Season 7 leave off?

The 118 nearly lost its captain, Bobby (Peter Krause), first when he decided to quit (and didn’t tell them) and then in a fire that burned down his and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) house. But he realized that leading the 118—Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Buck (Oliver Stark), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman)—is where he belongs and was ready to return to work once he was healed. The only problem? Gerrard (Brian Thompson), the 118’s former captain who made the workplace so uncomfortable, was back in charge; there were some concerns downtown of a leadership deficit in the house, so he agreed to come back and put things in order since Bobby had quit.

When will 9-1-1 Season 8 premiere?

9-1-1 is keeping its 8/7c time slot on Thursdays, followed by new drama Doctor Odyssey and Grey’s Anatomy (moving an hour later to 10/9c for Season 21). Season 8 premieres on Thursday, September 26.

Has the opening emergency been revealed?

Not exactly. However, on July 10, ABC shared a teaser with the premiere date featuring bees; in the past, teasers have slowly revealed the emergency that will kick off a season, like last year with the cruise ship disaster that should have been a relaxing honeymoon for Bobby and Athena. Watch the teaser below:

Is everyone returning for 9-1-1 Season 8?

It seems safe to assume so. While the finale did feature that cliffhanger involving Bobby’s job, it’s obviously just a question of how he’ll take back captaincy of the 118, not if. And there were no cliffhangers involving the fates of any of the other characters, so we expect to see Bassett, Choi, Hinds, Stark, Guzman, and Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie) in Season 8.