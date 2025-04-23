‘The Rookie’: Everything We Know About Season 8 So Far

Richard T. Jones as Grey, Alyssa Diaz as Lopez, Mekia Cox as Harper, and Nathan Fillion as Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 7 'Three Billboards'

The Rookie

The Rookie is gearing up to bring one of the villains on the loose back “in a big way” by the end of Season 7, showrunner Alexi Hawley has told TV Insider. He also promised a cliffhanger that “hopefully will make people very excited about what’s going to happen in Season 8.”

With that in mind, will there be another season? When will it premiere? What’s the latest cast change (someone’s been promoted!) before the end of Season 7? Read on for all of those details and more.

Will The Rookie return for Season 8?

Yes! The show was renewed on April 3, 2025. The news came just after the 12th episode of the show’s 18-episode current season.

Who will be in The Rookie Season 8 cast?

The Season 7 casts consists of Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez.

Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher joined in recurring roles as the show’s new rookies, Miles and Seth, respectively. Seth’s repeated (and serious!) lies got him kicked out, but Miles isn’t going anywhere. Deadline reports Augustine has been upped to a series regular.

So, barring anything shocking happening in the Season 7 finale, we expect to see everyone back.

When will The Rookie Season 8 premiere?

A premiere date has yet to be announced. It’s also unknown yet if it will once again premiere in the midseason (as it did for Season 7) or if it would move back to being a fall show.

When is The Rookie Season 7 finale?

The Season 7 finale will air on Tuesday, May 13, at 9/8c.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley told TV Insider that Monica (Bridget Regan) will “come back around again in a big way by the end of the season” after popping up again in the “Speed” episode.

“We’re sort of driving towards a big splashy episode, which we like to do obviously at the beginning and the end of the season. I think ultimately it will relaunch potentially some laid aside storylines, but also just really put Nolan in sort of primal jeopardy and then also just see where our station might be headed in Season 8,” he teased of the finale.

The showrunner called the cliffhanger “fun” and “unexpected.”

Is there a The Rookie Season 8 trailer?

Not yet.

