HGTV Fans Give Verdict on Network’s July Lineup After Show Cancellations

HGTV fans remain unhappy about the network’s recent slew of show cancellations.

The reality home channel dropped its July lineup of new and returning shows via Instagram on Thursday, July 3. Hit series such as Celebrity IOU, My Lottery Dream Home, Zillow Gone Wild, and Renovation Resort Showdown return with new seasons later this month, while Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s new series Chasing the West premieres on July 10.

Other shows such as Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation, Down Home Fab, and Holmes Family Rescue will continue to air episodes on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, respectively, throughout the month.

The show returns and premieres come amid the cancellations of several HGTV series, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. Fans slammed the network’s lineup and expressed their upset over the cancellations in the comments of Thursday’s Instagram post.

“Don’t watch Zillow, Property Bros shows, Down Home Fab. Missing Bargain Block and married to Real Estate,” one fan wrote underneath the post. “I love David [Bromstad], but he needs another show. I’ve seen enough of My Lottery Dream Home.”

Another user added, “We don’t want new shows! We want Bargain Block and married to real estate!! No one wants another show by the property brothers!” A third user commented, “Meh. You got rid of most of the shows people actually liked.”

As more fans asked for the return of their favorite canceled series, one fan asked the network to “please reconsider the decisions regarding your line up,” adding, “This current line up is not good.”

One enthusiastic fan commented, “MARRIED TO REAL ESTATE ME PLEASE,” while another questioned, “You put these other shows over Married to Real Estate???” Another fan wrote that they are “finally done with HGTV now after so many years,” adding, “Something ain’t right.”

A different fan posted, “HGTV we see you. You are wrong for this.”

HGTV’s recent cancellations began when Bargain Block‘s Keith Bynum revealed in a June 17 Instagram Story Q&A that the show would not return for Season 5. “They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December,” he explained at the time. “Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it.”

The following week, the stars of Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer all announced that their shows got the axe. Alison Victoria, meanwhile, revealed that Battle on the Beach also got canceled on the July 1 episode of her Pap Smear Podcast.

“I get it, right? It’s a lot of content to try to put into 42 minutes, but where is it, like, where’s the great editing? You’ll lose a show that way, I truly believe that,” she said, claiming the show lost most of its humor in the edit. “And Battle on the Beach did not get picked back up, which is sad because it was like adult spring break.”

Noting that all home renovation shows should include humor, she stated, “You have it, use it. Be funny, use the funny, go with us on that journey because it’s most likely going to resonate with the viewer.”