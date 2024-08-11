‘The Simpsons’: Upcoming Episodes Will Debut Exclusively on Disney+

D’oh! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

If you want to see every episode of The Simpsons, you’ll have to have a Disney+ subscription.

At its D23 event, Disney announced that the streaming service will be the exclusive home to never-before-seen Simpsons episodes, TVLine reports.

One is a double-length Christmas-themed installment called “O C’Mon All Ye Faithful,” set to premiere on Tuesday, December 17, the 35th anniversary of the first full-length episode of The Simpsons, 1989’s “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire.”

Two more episodes, titled “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet,” will be made available on Disney+ “in the months ahead,” Disney announced.

And in October, Disney+ will treat Simpsons fans to a Halloween-themed short involving the Springfield family.

The Simpsons, which typically debuts new episodes on Fox, has produced streaming-exclusive shorts for Disney+ before, but “O C’Mon All Ye Faithful,” “The Past and the Furious,” and “Yellow Planet” are the first full-length episodes to debut on Disney+ instead of broadcast TV.

The Simpsons executive producers Matt Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean, co-executive producers Mike Price and Brian Kelley, and consulting producer David Silverman joined voice actor Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson) in announcing the news at D23, which is happening this weekend in Anaheim, California.

The team also announced at D23 that The Simpsons’ 18-episode 35th season will join the Disney+ library on Wednesday, October 2, per Variety.

Season 36, meanwhile, will premiere on Fox on Sunday, September 29, at 8/7c with a Bart-focused episode that “might just change everyone in Springfield forever,” per TVLine.

Another highlight of the new season is the annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode. In this year’s three “Treehouse” segments, giant monsters “created by political rage” terrorize Springfield, Mr. Burns faces “the ghosts of his abused workers,” and Homer bonds with “a pair of extraterrestrial jeans.”

The Simpsons, Season 36 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 8/7c, Fox