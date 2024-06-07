Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

We’re not going to get to see one of our favorite TV couples on our screens this fall, and our days might be numbered with one of our favorite dramas well!

When 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for its fifth season in the fall, it will be doing so without one of its series regulars, as Sierra McClain, who plays dispatcher Grace and the wife of firefighter Judd (Jim Parrack), has exited after “cast negotiation drama,” Deadline reports. According to the outlet, Season 5 could also be the show’s last, which was first suggested as a possibility when the cast was not able to negotiate raises (trying first before the fourth season, then following the strikes in the summer and fall of 2023). Production on Season 5 will continue until July 19, at which point the stars’ options will expire. TV Insider has reached out to Fox for comment.

We’ll have to see how 9-1-1: Lone Star addresses Grace’s exit in the fall. We can only hope that Judd and Grace’s marriage will continue to be going strong off-screen. Season 4 actually ended with a way to write out Judd, who left the 126 in order to care for his son after an accident left him paralyzed. Will Grace still be working at the 9-1-1 call center offscreen? Will a new dispatcher be introduced to put a face to that side of the show?

Lone Star is a spinoff of 9-1-1, which after six seasons on Fox, moved over to ABC, due to economic reasons. When the question of the spinoff’s future came up, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade told reporters, “We’re going to see how that goes as always, and then make decisions on the future of that franchise. But at the moment we’re very focused on that being a launch pad for a new show, Rescue HI-Surf, and we’re excited to have it on the schedule.”

Furthermore, according to Deadline, Robyn Lively (who recurs as the mother of Judd’s son) reportedly shared then deleted on social media a post reading, “So excited to be a part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!”

What we do know is that when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns in the fall (the fifth season was delayed after the strikes), it will do so with a three-episode train derailment. (The season will consist of 12 episodes.) Rob Lowe raved to TV Insider about “the scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it.”

“I mean, I love it. I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can do that. Let’s go. I turn 60, let’s f**king go.’ Do you know what I mean?” he continued. “I get off on it, and so the more painful, the crawling, the smoke, the carnage, it’s really fun. And it’s not for everybody. I mean, believe me, I know plenty of actors who are like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ But I love the results of it. I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away.”

How do you think 9-1-1: Lone Star will explain McClain’s onscreen absence? Will you miss the show if it ends with its fifth season? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5, Fall 2024, Fox