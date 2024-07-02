Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

9-1-1: Lone Star is kicking off its fifth season with a disaster that is “off the rails.”

Fox has released the first promo for the new season, and it offers a look at the train derailment we’ve known is coming. The 126, led by Rob Lowe‘s Captain Owen Strand, is the first on the scene, and immediately, the order is given to evacuate the area. But what has Owen telling dispatch, “we have a problem”? Let’s just say all the action in the promo, which you can watch below, has us worried for our favorite first responders!

Season 5 is going to be epic! #911LoneStar returns this fall on @FOXTV! Stream on @hulu anytime. pic.twitter.com/NMD0kqspyt — 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) July 2, 2024

The first three episodes of Season 5—premiering in the fall of 2024, after the Season 4 finale aired in May 2023—will cover this train derailment. When TV Insider caught up with Lowe in May, he teased “the scale and spectacle of the train derailment and the arduousness of shooting it. I mean, I love it. I find it really challenging. I love the challenge of it, but it is a brutal, backbreaking grind and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can do that. Let’s go. I turn 60, let’s f**king go.’ Do you know what I mean? I get off on it, and so the more painful, the crawling, the smoke, the carnage, it’s really fun. And it’s not for everybody. I mean, believe me, I know plenty of actors who are like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ But I love the results of it. I love how big it looks. It looks like a movie. Yeah, I think people are going to be blown away.”

And when we asked if anyone from the 126 might be injured, all he’d say is, “We’re always in the line of fire, let’s put it that way.”

Going into Season 5 , we know that Sierra McClain, who plays dispatcher Grace, will not be returning. How she’ll be written out has yet to be revealed, and we’ll have to see what that means for what we see at dispatch, such as during this derailment. There are also rumors that Season 5 could be the show’s last.

What do you think of the first look at Season 5’s opening disaster? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 5, Fall 2024, Fox