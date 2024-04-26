If you missed out on the racy pop culture phenomenon that was Killing Eve during its initial run on BBC America, you’re in luck. All four seasons (totaling 32 episodes) are now available to stream on Netflix, and you’re in for a rush of highs and lows when you do settle in to watch this intense cat-and-mouse game of a show.

The series centers on disgraced agent Eve (Sandra Oh), who is recruited by mysterious MI6 operative Caroline (Fiona Shaw) to join a secret unit tracking the deadly Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and there are many, many twists, turns, and shockers to be found throughout.

Part of the initial appeal of Killing Eve was its watercooler effect, though, as the series definitely had people talking with each episode — for better and for worse. So to make sure you don’t miss out on that aspect of the show’s fun, we’ve put together a comprehensive, episode-by-episode coverage companion that you can use to find out what people were saying as you go. This includes everything from the episode title and official descriptions to our original recaps, interviews, and other essential coverage of each season’s episodes. This way, you’ll be just as in the mix as any original adapter.

BEFORE YOU STREAM

If you want the full Killing Eve audience experience, of course, you’ll have to read up on what people were saying about the show before they saw it. Here are a few of the earliest must-read stories about the show.

SEASON 1

Season 1 Review: ‘Killing Eve’ Thrills

What to know:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’d later become an Emmy darling for Fleabag , was the creator and showrunner for this season. But she wouldn’t continue past that; each new season of Killing Eve would bring on a new female showrunner.

, was the creator and showrunner for this season. But she wouldn’t continue past that; each new season of would bring on a new female showrunner. The show was renewed for Season 2 before its premiere.

Episode 1: “Nice Face” – “Eve is a security officer at MI5. She likes her job, her boss, her friends, and her husband, but she is bored. When a Russian diplomat is assassinated in Vienna and Eve is given the job of looking after the witness, a casual bet about the identity of the killer gets out of hand, and Eve finds herself drawn into a cat-and-mouse game all across the continent, looking for a deadly, elusive and fascinating suspect.”

Episode 2: “I’ll Deal with Him Later” –“After being fired by Frank for the debacle in the hospital, Eve is stunned to be presented with her dream opportunity — a secret, off-the-books department, a mission she is truly invested in, and the chance to build and lead her own team. Her target is Villanelle, who is still fulfilling her missions all over Europe, leaving a trail of bodies and intrigue behind her.”

This was the episode that brought the show into the zeitgeist, particularly for its fashions, as Villanelle’s pink Molly Goddard dress became an instant pop culture phenomenon.

Episode 3: “Don’t I Know You?” – “When Villanelle kills a Chinese colonel at a kink clinic in Berlin, Eve and Bill travel out to investigate. While they follow a number of promising leads, Villanelle enjoys the cat-and-mouse nature of their proximity. But as they draw closer, Eve comes to realize that this is much more than a game.”

After this episode, some viewers took issue with the amount of commercials, but that won’t be a problem for you, lucky duck!

Episode 4: “Sorry Baby” – “Intelligence from Berlin suggests the existence of a mole, prompting Eve to carry out a surveillance operation. Meanwhile, Villanelle is sent to England to assassinate a member of British Intelligence. She wonders if it could be Eve.”

Episode 5: “I Have a Thing About Bathrooms” – “With the mole retrieved from Villanelle’s clutches and secured in a safe house, Eve and the team finally have a chance to get information that could lead them not only to Villanelle but also to whoever is calling the shots. But with Villanelle still at large and in England, will any of them actually be safe until she’s caught?”

Episode 6: “Take Me to the Hole!” – “Villanelle is sneaked into a Russian prison to tie up one of her own extremely risky loose ends. But Eve and Carolyn are on their way to Moscow to meet Carolyn’s contacts in Russian intelligence, hoping to get into the same prison to collect the final pieces of the puzzle.”

Episode 7: “I Don’t Want to Be Free” – “Carolyn brings unwelcome news about Nadia, and a change of priorities, but Eve is closer than she’s ever been to Villanelle and is finally going to meet Anna. Why would she give up the hunt now? Kenny has some revelations that make Eve question the true purpose of their entire mission. Meanwhile, Villanelle is still in prison, now in solitary confinement, waiting for the rescue organized by Konstantin that never seems to come.”

Episode 8: “God, I’m Tired” – “Villanelle is still on the run, but she has a hostage and she has a plan. Eve, Carolyn, and Kenny are still in Russia, but old secrets coming to light have led to tension in the group. Can Eve finally get to Villanelle before the whole operation comes crashing down around them?”

SEASON 2

Season 2 Review: ‘Killing Eve’ Returns for Drop-Dead Funny, Unpredictable Season 2

What to know:

Emerald Fennell served as showrunner for Season 2.

Killing Eve was renewed just 12 hours after its Season 2 premiere.

was renewed just 12 hours after its Season 2 premiere. Ahead of the second season’s premiere, stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer teased a “dangerous” and “unexpected” new run.

Meanwhile, new showrunner Emerald Fennell told us the show would explore addiction and obsession as the major themes.

Episode 1: “Do You Know How to Dispose of a Body?” – “After everything that happened in Russia, Eve went rogue. Turning up at Villanelle’s home and coming face to face with her, in a moment that shocked even Villanelle, she has just stabbed her in the stomach. Now Eve is alone in Villanelle’s flat with nothing but a knife, her handbag, and a rising sense of panic. Meanwhile, Villanelle is already on the run and using all her many skills and instincts to survive. She’s wounded in more ways than one, and if she can escape the wrath of her Russian handlers, she is heading straight to London.”

Episode 2: “Nice and Neat” – “Villanelle has made it to England but, unable to use a hospital to get her wound seen to, she’s reliant on the kindness of strangers and cons an unassuming man into letting her recuperate at his house. Meanwhile, Eve, having been taken back under Carolyn’s wing, meets her new team and has to tell them everything she’s learned about Villanelle – missing out the all-important part about having just stabbed her, of course.”

Episode 3: “The Hungry Caterpillar” – “Having escaped from one bleak situation to another, things are not looking good for Villanelle. Meanwhile, Eve puts her obsession with her own work to one side and goes drinking with Niko to meet his colleagues.”

Episode 4: “Desperate Times” – “Villanelle and Konstantin take a trip to Amsterdam, where Villanelle completes a job flamboyantly, even by her standards. With things seemingly in disarray, Carolyn is called in to face the music with her boss, but after the discovery of another dead body, Eve and her team make a breakthrough in the case.”

Episode 5: “Smell Ya Later” – “A visitor from Broadmoor comes to give a training lecture to Eve’s team, but it’s not exactly what they were hoping to hear. In the absence of any other options, and badly needing to make progress with The Ghost, Eve makes a very surprising deal.”

Episode 6: “I Hope You Like Missionary!” – “Villanelle has fun with a new character and uses her skills to infiltrate the life of a new target. Eve and Niko confront each other about their future together, and Niko may finally be at breaking point.”

Episode 7: “Wide Awake” – “While Villanelle doesn’t much care for Eve’s ways of working, she makes a surprising amount of progress in her new role as a spy. But does a new breakthrough come with strings attached?”

Episode 8: “You’re Mine” – “When Eve’s mission in Rome is suddenly compromised, she has to think fast. Carolyn briefs Eve on her current status as an employee of the British government and lets her choose her own path.”

SEASON 3

What to know:

Episode 1: “Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey” – “Eve attempts to rebuild her life, having been shot and left for dead in Rome by Villanelle. Villanelle, believing Eve to be dead, is approached by an old foe who offers her a new opportunity.”

Episode 2: “Management Sucks” – “Eve strikes up an unlikely alliance with Kenny’s colleagues at the Bitter Pill, and Villanelle finds that management is not all it is cracked up to be.”

Episode 3: “Meetings Have Biscuits” – “Villanelle agrees to a job that will take her back to London. Carolyn’s Moscow contacts come in useful when Eve and the team uncover.”

After this episode, we got an exclusive sneak peek at Konstantin’s daughter Irina returning to the show right here.

Episode 4: “Still Got It!” – “It is Eve’s birthday, and she is trying to patch up things with Niko. Villanelle receives good news about her upcoming promotion but can’t shake the feeling that there is still something missing from her life. Dasha seeks a solution to Villanelle’s erratic behavior.”

Episode 5: “Are You from Pinner?” – “Villanelle returns home to Mother Russia to try to find her family. Perhaps a new connection to her roots will give her back what has been missing in her life.”

Episode 6: “End of Game” – “As the investigation continues, Carolyn finds out that information is being withheld by those close to her. Eve finds a lead which might bring her closer to Villanelle, but Villanelle has had enough and decides on a different path.”

Episode 7: “Beautiful Monster” – “Carolyn is frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation and is taking it out on those around her. Meanwhile, Eve is focused on Villanelle and finds a clue to her whereabouts in the most unlikely of places. Villanelle and Dasha work together on a kill, and the pressure is getting to Konstantin.”

Ahead of the final episode of Season 3, we got some viewer mail expressing some … concerns about the quality of the series.

Episode 8: “Are You Leading or Am I?” – “Konstantin makes a break for it, while Eve and Villanelle try to work out what the future may hold for them — together or apart.”

After this episode, we were filled with questions that we hoped Season 4 might address.

SEASON 4

What to know:

Episode 1: “Just Dunk Me” – “Eve is on a mission to get revenge against the Twelve. Villanelle, desperate to change, has joined a church community. Carolyn, moved sideways into an embassy role by MI6, is focused on getting back in the game.”

Episode 2: “Don’t Get Eaten” – “Villanelle learns the hard way that changing isn’t easy. Eve succeeds in tracking down Helene. Having been pushed aside by MI6, Carolyn turns to an old friend for assistance.”

Following this episode, we talked to the boss of the show about Villanelle’s actions as well as Eve and Helene’s dynamic.

Plus, we took a moment to reflect on Villanelle’s 10 most ‘to-die-for’ fashion moments in the show.

Episode 3: “A Rainbow in Beige Boots” – “Having been rejected by Eve, Villanelle turns to someone else for help. Eve is getting closer to the Twelve, and Carolyn is on the trail of a mysterious globetrotting torturer.”

Laura Neal and Arjana Vasan talked to TV Insider about that major move against Villanelle in Episode 3 plus Pam’s violent actions.

Episode 4: “It’s Agony and I’m Ravenous” – “Villanelle gets sprung from prison, Carolyn follows a lead to Havana, Konstantin gets to know the new recruit he is training, and Eve finds something she has been looking for in Paris.”

Episode 5: “Don’t Get Attached” – “Villanelle decides to put her talents towards helping people in need, while Carolyn delves into the past to unearth some secrets about the Twelve. Eve goes to extreme lengths to teach Helene not to underestimate her.”

After this episode, Camille Cotton and Louis Bodnia talked to TV Insider about Helene’s move against Villanelle and Konstantin’s past.

Episode 6: “Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner” – “Carolyn must face a ghost from her past if she is to have any hope of discovering who ordered Kenny’s hit. After Villanelle rejected Eve, tragedy brings them back together again.”

Episode 7: “Making Dead Things Look Nice” – “Eve and Villanelle face off again.”

Episode 8: “Hello, Losers” – “Arriving back home as a traitor, Carolyn has a limited amount of time to use the information she has to her advantage. Eve tracks Villanelle down and persuades her to pool resources and have one last stab at the Twelve.”

